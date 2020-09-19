Coronavirus update: India overtakes United States to bag top spot in COVID-19 recoveries

In a “landmark global achievement”, India has overtaken the United States to become the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, the Union Health Ministry said on September 19.

India has reported the highest number of recoveries with 42.08 lakh COVID-19 patients having recovered from the disease so far, pushing the national recovery rate to nearly 80 percent. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.61 percent, the ministry said.

"India now accounts for close to 19 percent of the total global recoveries. This has strongly pushed the national recovery rate to 79.28 percent," it underlined.

The focused, calibrated, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, a prompt surveillance and tracking, coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care, have together resulted in this global achievement, the ministry said.

A record 95,880 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, with 90 percent of the new recoveries reported from 16 states and Union Territories, the ministry's data updated at 8.00 am showed.

About 60 percent of the new recoveries were reported from five states: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra accounted for over 22,000 (23 per =cent), while Andhra Pradesh accounted for more than 11,000 (12.3 percent) of the new recoveries.

According to the ministry, 90 percent of the recoveries were reported from 15 states and Union Territories.

The five states with the maximum caseload -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh -- have also accounted for a majority of the recoveries, the ministry highlighted.

"India has maintained a sustained path of reporting a very high number of recoveries. This is the result of focussed strategies leading to coordinated effective actions in the states and Union territories," it said.

The ministry has issued comprehensive standard of care, clinical management and treatment protocols. Drawing from emerging global evidence, these have been regularly revised and strengthened.

The country has allowed for a rational use of "investigational therapies" like Remdesevir, convalescent plasma and Tocilizumab and adopted measures such as proning, use of high-flow oxygen, non-invasive ventilation, use of steroids and anti-coagulants to aid the recovery of COVID patients.

Supervised home or facility isolation for mild and moderate cases and improved ambulance services for ferrying patients for a prompt and timely treatment have enabled a seamless and efficient patient management.

The AIIMS, New Delhi has hand-held the states and Union territories for enhancing the clinical management skills of the doctors in the ICUs through the "National e-ICU on COVID-19 Management" and the centres of excellence.

"Held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, the sessions have aided in the substantial increase of the total nationwide recovered cases and maintaining a low and steadily declining mortality rate. Nineteen such National e-ICUs have been held, covering 249 hospitals of 28 states and Union territories till date," the ministry informed.

The Centre has been regularly reviewing the assistance provided to the states and Union territories.

Several high-level, multi-specialist central teams have been deployed, which support the states and Union territories in strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management. The Centre has also been regularly reviewing the availability of medical oxygen in hospitals and other health facilities.

"These have played a critical intervention role in India's high recoveries and maintained a low case fatality rate (CFR), which has dropped to 1.61 percent," the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 53,08,014 on Saturday with 93,337 cases reported in a day, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 85,619 with 1,247 more people succumbing to it in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.