Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rises to 4,242

Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE updates | Kerala reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

For the second successive day, Kerala reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the total infection count to 1.26 lakh while the toll crossed the 500 mark.

At least 102 health workers were among the 4,167 new positive cases and 12 more people succumbed to the disease as the toll climbed to 501, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said. On September 17, the state had recorded its single-day highest of 4,351 cases as fresh cases crossed the 4,000 mark for the first time.

