Sep 19, 2020 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rises to 4,242
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 52.1 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 78.9 percent
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 180th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 52,14,677 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 84,372 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 78.9 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.47 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE updates | Kerala reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day
For the second successive day, Kerala reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the total infection count to 1.26 lakh while the toll crossed the 500 mark.
At least 102 health workers were among the 4,167 new positive cases and 12 more people succumbed to the disease as the toll climbed to 501, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said. On September 17, the state had recorded its single-day highest of 4,351 cases as fresh cases crossed the 4,000 mark for the first time.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally rises by 21,656
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 11.6 lakh yesterday with the single-day addition of 21,656 cases, the state health department said. Due to the death of 405 patients during the day, the fatality count in the state mounted to 31,791, it said.
A total of 22,078 patients were discharged yesterday after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 8.3 lakh, it said, adding that the state now has 3 lakh active cases.
Read more here
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll jumps to 4,242, tally mounts
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,242 in West Bengal after 59 people succumbed to the disease yesterday, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The state's tally mounted to 2.18 lakh with 3,192 new cases, it said.
Since September 17, 2,960 people have been discharged, improving the recovery rate to 86.8 percent. A total of 1.9 lakh patients have recovered from the disease in the state so far. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 52,14,677. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 41,12,551 patients have recovered, 84,372 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 10,17,754. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 9.47 lakh.
With over 66.9 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Peru.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 180th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ began on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.