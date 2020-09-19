172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-19-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5859231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 19: Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally crosses 5 lakh

With more than 11.6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (6.09 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (5.3 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 5 lakh-mark on September 18 after the state registered over 8,600 cases in a single day. The state has recorded 7,629 fatalities so far.

With over 11.6 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on September 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 11,67,496 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,09,558 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,30,908 cases

> Karnataka - 5,02,982 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,42,788 cases

India has recorded more than 53 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 85,619 deaths. Of these, more than 10.1 lakh are active cases while over 42 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8.8 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 18, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands165934143652
2Andhra Pradesh84423377451989111803524467
3Arunachal Pradesh1886-15510613913
4Assam28631-423123687207454012
5Bihar1260954715175017108594
6Chandigarh297810764153531134
7Chhattisgarh36580-54444392328164517
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu21832639312
9Delhi32250-5292016713568490730
10Goa5730-118213144703358
11Gujarat16076-1011009741293328616
12Haryana21291-277838782188109223
13Himachal Pradesh4430-284708113511113
14Jammu and Kashmir20770-5313930578496615
15Jharkhand13924-22154052124560212
16Karnataka1011482502394026109497808179
17Kerala35795-141590085274050112
18Ladakh987-15260042482
19Madhya Pradesh2160526769522554190124
20Maharashtra3012738628344322207831791440
21Manipur1926-85662991521
22Meghalaya19767243795321
23Mizoram57510973240
24Nagaland1213-2041293115
25Odisha33092-66137567410168213
26Puducherry473681671546246231
27Punjab21662-94684632645270862
28Rajasthan17717-222922651580130815
29Sikkim42241185768242
30Tamil Nadu465061044757175525868567
31Telengana3063637137508215110259
32Tripura710755141425832357
33Uttarakhand112934212625012854644
34Uttar Pradesh678254102700946806486998
35West Bengal24509-1731900212960424259
Total#10139643790420843195880856191247
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.47 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Sep 19, 2020 10:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

