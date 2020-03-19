App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | New test can give result in 30 minutes, Oxford scientists claim

The technology was also claimed to be potentially useful in rural area or community healthcare centres.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Scientists at the Oxford University have claimed to have developed a rapid testing technology for the novel coronavirus that is capable of giving results in just 30 minutes.

"The new test is much faster and does not need a complicated instrument,” the scientists said in a statement.

According to scientists, the previous viral RNA tests took one and a half to two hours to give a result. However, the research team has developed a new test, based on a technique which is capable of giving results in just half an hour – over three times faster than the current method, they said.

Close

The team of researchers at the Oxford’s Engineering Science Department and the Oxford Suzhou Centre for Advanced Research (OSCAR) was led by Professor Zhanfeng Cui and Professor Wei Huang.

related news

“The beauty of this new test lies in the design of the viral detection that can specifically recognize SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) RNA and RNA fragments,” said Professor Wei Huang in the statement.

He further said that the test had “built-in checks to prevent false positives or negatives and the results have been highly accurate.”

Coronavirus LIVE updates

The scientists termed the technology “very sensitive”. From this, they meant that patients in the early stages of infection may be identified sooner, potentially helping reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The technology was also claimed to be potentially useful in rural areas or community healthcare centres.

“The technology only requires a simple heat-block which maintains a constant temperature for RNA reverse transcription and DNA amplification, and the results can be read by the naked eye. This makes it potentially useful in rural area or community healthcare centres,” they said.

The technology has been validated with real clinical samples at Shenzhen Luohu People’s Hospital in China. The hospital applied the rapid detection kits on 16 clinic samples, including eight positives and eight negatives, which were confirmed by conventional RT-PCR methods and other clinical evidence. The test results using the rapid detection kits were all successful, claimed the scientists.

The scientists are now developing an integrated device for testing at clinics, airports or the home.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 09:55 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #World News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.