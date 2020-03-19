App
Mar 19, 2020 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: China reports no new domestic case for first time; PM Modi to address nation today

Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact. There are at least 151 active reported cases of COVID-19 in India.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across at least 170 countries. There are at least 151 active reported cases of novel coronavirus in India right now. The Union Health Ministry has said that 14 people have recovered so far, but three have died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation today about the ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic.

Globally, there have been over 2.18 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 8,900 people have died so far — many in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Italy, France, Iran, South Korea, Spain and the United States. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the updates here:
  • March 19, 2020 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus in China LIVE Update | China reports no new domestic case for first time, but 34 imported

    China has reported no new domestic cases of the coronavirus for the first time since it started recording them in January.

    However, it has recorded a spike in infections imported from abroad. According to the National Health Commission, there were 34 cases that were brought in from abroad — the biggest daily increase in two weeks. (Input from PTI)

  • March 19, 2020 07:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | A 23-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh. She has travel history to the United Kingdom, news agency ANI has reported. More details are awaited.

  • March 19, 2020 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Update | PM Modi reviews preparedness

    The prime minister, during the review meeting, emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking our mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace. He also urged officials and technical exports to deliberate on the steps to be taken next.

    PM Modi expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various state governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with aviation sector, municipal staff and others. (2/2)

  • March 19, 2020 07:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Update | PM Modi reviews preparedness

    PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting last evening to review ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. 

    According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), ways to further strengthen India’s preparedness were discussed in the meeting. Further enhancement of testing facilities was also discussed. (1/2)

  • March 19, 2020 07:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | CBSE postpones class 10, 12 board exams till March 31

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) last night postponed ongoing class 10, 12 examinations till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

    CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said that the exams will be rescheduled after March 31 following an assessment of the situation. "All ongoing evaluation work will be suspended during the period," he added.

    The announcement came following a directive from the HRD ministry saying exams are important but safety and security of students and teachers is equally important. (Input from PTI)

  • March 19, 2020 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | PM Modi to address nation today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8.00 pm today on the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the efforts to combat it.

  • March 19, 2020 07:08 AM IST

    Latest numbers: Cases and death toll in India

    According to the Union Health Ministry, India currently has 151 reported active cases of novel coronavirus. This comprises 126 Indians and 25 foreign nationals.

    So far, 14 people have recovered in India, according to the data, last updated by the Health Ministry at 5.15 pm IST on March 18.

    The death toll in India due to COVID-19 stands at three. The latest death was reported on March 17 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

  • March 19, 2020 07:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Latest numbers: Global death toll and cases

    Yesterday, the total number of positive cases of novel coronavirus crossed two lakh. This means, a total of around 2.18 lakh cases have been reported across the world so far. At least 8,900 people have died due to COVID-19 so far. Many of these cases and deaths have been reported from China. However, infections are rapidly spreading in Italy, Spain, France, Iran, the United Kingdom and the US. These numbers are based on latest news reports.

  • March 19, 2020 06:59 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic which has spread across at least 170 countries so far.

    In a bid to block the spread of the infection, governments across the world have imposed restrictions on travel, encouraging social distancing and are urging people to work from home.

    The pandemic has heavily impacted the global economy and the stock markets.

    This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from that front. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

