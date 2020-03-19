Coronavirus LIVE Updates: China reports no new domestic case for first time; PM Modi to address nation today

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across at least 170 countries. There are at least 151 active reported cases of novel coronavirus in India right now. The Union Health Ministry has said that 14 people have recovered so far, but three have died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation today about the ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic.

Globally, there have been over 2.18 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 8,900 people have died so far — many in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Italy, France, Iran, South Korea, Spain and the United States. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.