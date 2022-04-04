English
    Bharat Biotech has not supplied Covaxin to any UN health agency: Sources

    The clarification comes two days after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced to stop procuring the vaccine from the manufacturer citing deficiencies in the good manufacturing processes.

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    April 04, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
    Top sources in Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based maker of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, have said that the company did not supply the vaccine to any of the UN health agencies so far.

    A team of three representatives had inspected the Bharat Biotech plant in Hyderabad for five days last month. The vaccine has been granted emergency use authorization in twenty five countries so far but the company says that the orders at the moment are very limited due to the slowdown in the COVID-19 pandemic everywhere.

    Most of the vaccine doses that are being supplied outside India are through the Centre's COVID-19 vaccine maitri programme.
