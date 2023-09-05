Happy Teachers’ Day: Wishes, greetings, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Happy Teachers' Day: Wishes and quotes to share on September 5.

Good teachers are more than just educators, they are an inspiration and a role model to students. Teachers can shape a student’s life in significant ways – encouraging them in areas where they show promise, leading them away from bad habits and guiding them towards success. In India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5, which is the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. On this day, students express their gratitude to their teachers with greeting cards, flowers or small gifts.

Here are some Happy Teachers’ Day wishes, greetings, messages and images you can share with your favourite teachers on September 5:

A very happy Teachers’ Day to the guiding star of my life. I hope this day brings you health, happiness and patience to deal with more students like me.

Your unwavering commitment to shaping minds and nurturing potential is a gift that keeps on giving. Happy Teachers’ Day, ma’am.

A good teacher is like a beacon of light, illuminating the path of knowledge and guiding students toward their fullest potential.

With patience vast and a caring heart,

You've helped us grow, right from the start.

Happy Teachers’ Day!

Also read: Happy Teachers' Day 2023: History, significance and celebrations

Very few teachers leave the kind of impact that you do. You have not only educated us in history and geography, you have helped us grow as good human beings. On this Teachers’ Day, I just want to say how thankful I am to have had a teacher like you in my life.

Your lessons extend beyond the classroom – they teach us how to be giving, caring, kind members of society. Thank you, ma’am.

Teachers' Day 2023: A sweet note to share with your favourite teacher

May your passion for teaching continue to shine brightly, and may you always find fulfillment in the noble profession of educating minds. Happy Teachers' Day!

Your classroom has been a place of inspiration, where I've not only learned academic lessons but also valuable life lessons. You have been more than a teacher; you've been a mentor, a role model, and a source of inspiration.

On this Teachers' Day, I hope that many other students are able to benefit from your lessons like I did. Thank you for being a model of patience and kindness.

Teachers’ Day 2023: Here are some Teachers’ Day quotes you can share to express your gratitude:

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.” – Albert Einstein.

“The duties of a teacher are neither few nor small, but they elevate the mind and give energy to the character.” - Dorothea Dix

“Nine-tenths of education is encouragement.” - Anatole France

“Teaching: the only profession where you steal things from home and bring them to work.” – Anonymous

Happy Teachers' Day to the guiding star of our lives!

“Teachers can change lives with just the right mix of chalk and challenges.” – Joyce Meyer

“If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society's heroes.” – Guy Kawasaki

“A good teacher is like a candle—it consumes itself to light the way for others.” - Mustafa Kemal Atatürk