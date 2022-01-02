'Happy New Year from me and my boo': Michelle Obama posts photo with Barack Obama

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama wished their followers a year of happiness and love. (Image tweeted by Michelle Obama)

Former United States President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama on Sunday wished their social media followers a happy new year with a fun photo.

The picture, shared on Twitter and Instagram, showed the couple wearing party eye masks with “2022 loading” written on them.

“Happy New Year from me and my boo!” the former first lady and author wrote in her posts. “Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health.”

Social media users wished the couple back. “Coolest first couple ever...happy new year to you both,” an Instagram user commented on their picture.

Others expressed their admiration for the couple. “Happy New Year to my favourite President and First Lady,” a user named Eddie Johnson Jr wrote. Their picture received lakhs of likes of social media.

Obama served as the 44th president of US from 2009 to 2017. He created history by becoming the country’s first African-American president.

His wife is a well-known author, with books like Becoming and American Grown to her credit.

The world rang in 2022 amid the surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. In the US, the seven-day average of infections over the past week crossed 3,86,000, CNBC reported on Saturday.

While New Year celebrations were overall subdued, huge crowds were seen ringing in 2022 at the Times Square in New York City and the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.