Government approves stepping up of Remdesivir production amid COVID-19 surge

Remdesivir [Image: Reuters]

The Centre has approved the stepping up of production of Remdesivir - the antiviral medication administered to hospitalised COVID-19 patients - as per an official release issued by the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers on April 14. The decision was taken amid the shortage of Remdesivir reported in parts of the country.

The issue of availability of Remdesivir was reviewed by Union Minister of State Mansukh Mandaviya in meetings with the all-existing manufacturers of the Remdesivir drug and other stakeholders, "where decisions have been taken to increase production/supply and reduce prices of Remdesivir", the press release said.

The current total installed capacity of the seven manufacturers of Remdesivir is 38.80 lakh vials per month. Fast-track approval has been given for seven additional sites having the production capacity of 10 lakh vials per month to six manufacturers, the government claimed.

"Another 30 lakh vials per month production is lined up. This would ramp up the production capacity for manufacturing to around 78 lakh vials per month," it added.

As an additional measure, Remdesivir, API and formulation were placed under export ban on April 11 to increase the supply of Remdesivir in the domestic market.

"On government intervention, Remdesivir supplies of approximately four lakh vials meant for export is being diverted by manufacturers to fulfil domestic requirement," the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilisers stated. EOU/SEZ units are also being enabled to supply to the domestic market, it added.

"Manufacturers of Remdesivir have volunteered to reduce the price to less than Rs 3500 by the end of this week, to support the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to fight against COVID," it further said.

Manufactures of Remdesivir have been directed to give priority to fulfil hospital/institutional level supplies, the ministry added.

Enforcement authorities of states and central government have been directed by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to take immediate action on incidence of black-marketing, hoarding and overcharging of Remdesivir, the Centre noted.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is continuously monitoring the availability of the medicine, it further stated.