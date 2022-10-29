English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    German heiress ‘annoyed’ by multibillion-dollar inheritance: 'I want to share my wealth'

    Curated by : Sanya Jain
    October 29, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST
    Marlene Engelhorn, 30, has inherited a portion of her grandmother's $4.2 billion fortune.

    Marlene Engelhorn, 30, has inherited a portion of her grandmother's $4.2 billion fortune.

    A German heiress has said she is ‘annoyed’ by her multibillion-dollar inheritance and wants it to be taxed at 90%.

    Marlene Engelhorn inherited a fortune from her grandmother Traudl Engelhorn-Vechiatto, who died in September at the age of 94. Engelhorn-Vechiatto was a member of the German family that founded BASF, the world’s largest chemical producer, in 1865. At the time of her death, her fortune was valued at $4.2 billion.

    “The dream scenario is I get taxed,” the 30-year-old who inherited the money told the New York Times.

    Engelhorn’s words echo her sentiments from last year’s interview with Vice News, when she said “nobody should have that much tax-free money and power.”

    Marlene Engelhorn, who now lives in Austria, is the founder of Tax Me Now, an advocacy group that wants to redistribute wealth through higher taxes. She specifically advocates for higher taxes on inherited wealth, arguing that heirs have done no work to deserve the fortunes they receive tax-free as inheritance.

    Close

    Related stories

    “I am the product of an unequal society,” Engelhorn said in a speech at a Millionaires for Humanity event in August. “Because otherwise, I couldn’t be born into multimillions. Just born. Nothing else.”

    “The wealth of the so-called top 1% is not just a large number, it directly translates to power over politics, economics, media and society,” she added. “This power is out of proportion: in a democratic society, solidarity concerns us all. Wealth distribution strikes at the heart of democracy.”

    Austria completely abolished inheritance tax in 2008. Engelhorn wants to bring about a structural change in the way the rich and the ultra-rich are taxed.

    “I want to share my wealth in a transparent and democratic process. Millionaires should not get to decide whether or not they contribute in a just way to the societies they live in,” she said in a video posted on the Facebook page of Millionaires for Humanity in May 2021.
    Tags: #Austria #BASF #Germany #Marlene Engelhorn #millionaires
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 03:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.