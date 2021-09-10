Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 | How to do online Darshan amid COVID-19 restrictions

People look at a giant idol Ganesha ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad. (Image: AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated once again amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While this festival is celebrated across the country, it is the biggest festival of Maharashtra which is famous for its large Ganesh mandals at every street corner.

Amid fear third wave of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has prohibited any physical 'darshan' of Ganesh idols or entry into Ganpati Mandals (associations) for the upcoming festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival celebrated across the state with much pomp and fervour.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as well on September 7 announced fresh COVID-19 restrictions ahead of the celebrations in Mumbai. According to that as well, only online darshan will be allowed in Mumbai.

On August 22, the state government issued guidelines regarding Ganeshotsav celebrations, saying that processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing idols. The festival is to be celebrated in a simple manner this year, so there should be no pomp in the decorations by sarvajanik mandals or individuals installing idols in homes, the statement quoted Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

As Maharashtra grapples with a renewed surge in cases, the state government earlier in the day clarified that fresh curbs or lockdown-like measures would be considered only if the demands for liquid medical oxygen (LMO) crosses 700 tonnes daily.

However, to maintain the high spirit of the festival that will begin on September 10 and will go on till September 19, several mandals will allow devotees to celebrate virtually and will also conduct digital darshans for the devotees.

Here is how to register for online darshans:

Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is the biggest and the most popular mandals in the city with lakhs of devotees travelling from far away distances for darshan. This year, online darshan can be done by visiting their official website.

Andhericha Raja in Mumbai

Located in Andheri West, and known as ‘King of Andheri’, Andhericha Raja is 54-year-old mandal who set up the blue collared workers of Golden Tobacco Company, Tata Special Steel and Excel Industries Ltd. These people had moved from the Lalbaug Parel bastion and settled in Andheri west, closer to their factories in which they worked.

The theme for this year’s celebration at the mandal is ‘Swarg’ (Heaven) and the darshan can be done at their official website.

Guruji Talim Ganpati in Pune

Guruji Talim Ganpati is believed to be one of the oldest mandals in Pune and in the state of Maharashtra, established in 1887. Devotees who will not be able to travel to Pune for attending the celebration can check the details regarding the schedule on their official Facebook page..

Khetwadi cha Raja, Mumbai

The 60 year mandal started the public celebration in 1959 and is known for its highest idol of Ganesh which was 40 feet high in Parshuram Avtar in the year 2000, claimed to be the highest idol of Ganesh in Indian history. In the earlier days, Mandal collected one rupee as a donation for making the idol. watch live proceedings on its official website.

Shri Kasba Ganpati in Pune