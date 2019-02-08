App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortnite announces Valentine's Day event: Update 7.40 brings new skin and challenges

The Valentine’s Day special update will come with cute and romantic skins along with exciting challenges.

Advait Berde
Popular online battle-royale game Fortnite is coming up with Valentine’s Day special update with the v7.40 release. Apart from exciting challenges, the update also brings cute and romantic skins.

Featuring a host of skins for the player as well as in-game vehicles and weapons, the ‘#ShareTheLove’ event starts from February 8 and will continue till February 27.

Also included in the update are additional Overtime Challenges, which serve as an extension to the regular 10 weekly challenges. Completing these challenges by the end of the season will unlock five new rewards, including the Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail.

As an incentive for players to upgrade their Battle Pass, all players will receive double XP during the weekends in February. Upgrading the pass will reward the player, as well as existing Battle Pass owners, with new unlockable styles for the Trog, Powder and Onesie outfits.

Fortnite has also announced the “Share the Love” Competitive Series. The series will feature a host of competitions divided into four separate divisions. Top performers in these series will be directly promoted to the higher divisions based on their performance.
tags #Fortnite #Technology #trends #Valentine's Day special

