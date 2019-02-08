Fortnite announces Valentine's Day event: Update 7.40 brings new skin and challenges

Popular online battle-royale game Fortnite is coming up with Valentine’s Day special update with the v7.40 release. Apart from exciting challenges, the update also brings cute and romantic skins.

Featuring a host of skins for the player as well as in-game vehicles and weapons, the ‘#ShareTheLove’ event starts from February 8 and will continue till February 27.



Love is in the air! In celebration of Valentine’s Day, you’re invited to join us for the #ShareTheLove event. https://t.co/kCADlzFULb

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 7, 2019

Also included in the update are additional Overtime Challenges, which serve as an extension to the regular 10 weekly challenges. Completing these challenges by the end of the season will unlock five new rewards, including the Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail.

As an incentive for players to upgrade their Battle Pass, all players will receive double XP during the weekends in February. Upgrading the pass will reward the player, as well as existing Battle Pass owners, with new unlockable styles for the Trog, Powder and Onesie outfits.