Final version of Android 10 arrives on Google Pixel devices, Xiaomi and OnePlus to follow suit

Google just dropped the final version of Android 10 for Pixel devices. After months in beta, Pixel owners will receive access to the update as early as the 04th of September. The long-awaited update may have only just made its way to Pixel users, but other smartphone manufacturers have already begun announcing plans to bring the update to their devices.

Despite losing the delicious, dessert-themed name, Android 10 has quite a few delightful surprises for its users. Here are a few headline features, apart from the system-wide dark theme and comprehensive gesture navigation, coming to with Google's latest smartphone OS.

Google has updated in-app permissions and privacy controls, completely changing the way apps access users' data.

Focus Mode helps disable distracting apps, so you can focus on the task at hand and take a much-needed break from the screen.

Live Caption is one of the most impressive features on Android 10. The feature allows you to get the transcription of audio from videos in any app in real-time.

Other features coming to Android 10 include better-integrated family controls and more straightforward notifications.

While Android 10 has gone live on Pixel devices, other smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi and OnePlus have already started announcing their plans to bring the update to their top-tier handsets.

While earlier reports suggested that the Android 10 rollout for the Redmi K20 Pro has been released in India and China that doesn't appear to be the case, the update seems to have only gone live in Chinese smartphone markets. Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, shared a Weibo post confirming the rollout. The update will be available to all Redmi K20 Pro users who participated in Xiaomi's Android 10 beta testing.