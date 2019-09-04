App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Final version of Android 10 arrives on Google Pixel devices, Xiaomi and OnePlus to follow suit

Despite losing the delicious, dessert-themed name, Android 10 has quite a few delightful surprises for its users.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google just dropped the final version of Android 10 for Pixel devices. After months in beta, Pixel owners will receive access to the update as early as the 04th of September. The long-awaited update may have only just made its way to Pixel users, but other smartphone manufacturers have already begun announcing plans to bring the update to their devices.

Despite losing the delicious, dessert-themed name, Android 10 has quite a few delightful surprises for its users. Here are a few headline features, apart from the system-wide dark theme and comprehensive gesture navigation, coming to with Google's latest smartphone OS.

Google has updated in-app permissions and privacy controls, completely changing the way apps access users' data.

Focus Mode helps disable distracting apps, so you can focus on the task at hand and take a much-needed break from the screen.

Live Caption is one of the most impressive features on Android 10. The feature allows you to get the transcription of audio from videos in any app in real-time.

Other features coming to Android 10 include better-integrated family controls and more straightforward notifications.

While Android 10 has gone live on Pixel devices, other smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi and OnePlus have already started announcing their plans to bring the update to their top-tier handsets.

While earlier reports suggested that the Android 10 rollout for the Redmi K20 Pro has been released in India and China that doesn't appear to be the case, the update seems to have only gone live in Chinese smartphone markets. Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, shared a Weibo post confirming the rollout. The update will be available to all Redmi K20 Pro users who participated in Xiaomi's Android 10 beta testing.

OnePlus also announced the release of Android 10 Open Beta 1 for the flagship OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The new build will also feature some added Oxygen OS features and bug fixes from previous builds. Essential also announced an Android 10 update moments after it was confirmed on Pixel devices.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Android #Google #OnePlus #Xiaomi

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.