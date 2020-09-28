Five lines for five sixes: What Sheldon Cooper might say to Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell has a famous namesake. He is Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory. Here is what Geeky Sheldon might have to say to Jock Sheldon after he was hit for five sixes and 30 runs by Rahul Tewatia on September 27 in Sharjah.

‘Battinga!’

Sheldon Cooper is no sports guy. But thanks to baseball, and the company of Rajesh Koothrappali, he’d know what batting is. Enough to at least tweak his customary ‘bazinga!’ to something more relevant to what Jock Sheldon was subjected to by Tewatia.

‘Next time, try the Vulcan salute’

Mr Spock is god to Sheldon Cooper, a Star Trek devotee. As Sheldon Cottrell tries to make his first IPL a success, Cooper may advise him to drop his military salute celebrations and try the Vulcan one. It would enable Cottrell and his team to “live long, and prosper.” Make it prosper and live long, as Cottrell has already been bought for Rs 18.5 crore.

‘At least you don’t have to do an interview and deal with people’

When you have a forgettable day on the ground, as Cottrell did on September 27, you are not being chased for interviews and selfies. To the famously anti-social Cooper, this is nirvana. And he might say to Cottrell what he once said on the show, “It could kill us to meet new people. They could be murderers, or the carriers of unusual pathogens. And I'm not insane, my mother had me tested.”

“Let’s go get my favourite shape of food. A circle made of triangles served in a square box”

Nothing like pizza to forget the worries of the world, even if that means having to tolerate people. There’s a lot of food that Sheldon Cooper enjoys. But pizza might be apt when he meets Cottrell, who had a bad day with a small sphere on a rectangular strip on a circular ground.

“Can you take Raj in your team?”

Raj Koothrappali is portrayed as a cricket follower who claims to have a “mean googly.” He and Sheldon have an at-times testy relationship. For example, when they are working together, Raj confronts Sheldon about spending on a glow in the dark ant farm but not on a basic desk for Raj. Maybe Sheldon won’t be too unhappy about Raj going away every couple of months to play the IPL. Besides, Kings XI Punjab wouldn’t be averse to another spinner, the way their fast bowlers did in the later stages against Rajasthan.