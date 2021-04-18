Future of work: 6 things everyone needs to know about product management

Stakeholder management, or the art of cultivating productive relationships across teams, is at the heart of a product managers job. (Shutterstock)

When you doomscroll Twitter - even on a dull day - you will notice at least 10-12 threads on #ProductManagement. If you’re exposed to the tribe of Indie hackers and bootstrappers, and the rest of the product hunt tribe- then the conversations happening around products are the only thing that you see.

PM’ing, of late, is one of the most sought after roles and the average salary of a PM (with an average five years’ experience) can range from Rs 15-28 lakh depending on the product, company and business (data mostly anecdotal).



“It is a lonely job. The team is always cross-functional. It is slightly glorified as mini-CEO of the product, etc. In reality, it involves a lot of negotiation and convincing folks across the company. So if you don't like patiently navigating people with different points of view, this will be frustrating,” Gireesh Subramaniam, vice-president of product management, Freshdesk.



“Today, product management is a well-recognised function but by no means is it a well-understood function. There's a lot of ambiguity in what's expected out of a product manager and that changes not just with every organisation but even at different stages within the same organisation,” Sanjeev NC, product manager, SuperOps.ai.



“You will find many PMs complain that they are expected to be mini-CEOs but feel helpless and lacking a sense of control in their jobs. Companies and Founders should only expect their PMs to take radical ownership to the extent that they are willing to empower their product teams to take decisions. Otherwise, PMs are just glorified document makers,” Ravish Bhatia, product manager, Indiagold.



However, if you speak to PMs who have been in this field longer (seven years or more), you will notice that they are neither enamoured by the glamour of the role, nor by the current hype around the role. Common statements you will hear from them are something like this:

So, what is the real thing and what is currently happening in this space that any aspiring PM should know? Let us tear down the role of the PM and some trends affected by remote work that will acquaint you better with the role itself and the life of a PM.

1. PMing is an evolving role. Certainly not along the path of a ‘mini-CEO’.

In traditional organisations, product management was done by different people and they weren't labelled "product managers". While the responsibilities existed, the said title didn’t across many organizations.

“The job descriptions don't do justice to the role if you ask me. I mean, if you're applying for a PM role and you expect to do only the things listed in the JD, then you're in for a surprise. The nature of the role is fluid - what you do doesn't change but how you do it definitely changes. Anyone stepping into the role should be ready to adapt,” Sanjeev NC, product manager, SuperOps.ai.

The number one job of a product manager is owning the problem, not the solution. If a person is not able to identify the problem in a scenario, then they're going to struggle. For example, "editing tweets" is not a problem. The real problem is that people sometimes tweet unfiltered thoughts and they regret it later. But, that's what makes Twitter so great - as a product manager, you can choose to ignore that problem (PMs in general must hand-pick problem statements with the highest RoI- even if some statements appear to be burning, but can be prioritized for later). If you're fixated on "editing tweets" as a problem, then everything downstream is a mess.

2. Building a remote team- a product manager’s perspective

Earlier work atmosphere was like play. There was humour and water-cooler conversations that helped "speed up" work. Now all interactions are work interactions, in the COVID world.

According to Husain Ghadially, principal product lead at GoFood Search and Recommendations, “All the casual interaction with colleagues has disappeared. I have seen this increase anxiety. Everyone is mostly working through the week and weekend as well and that is creating implicit pressure. A lot of the team members have joined during the pandemic. Owing to the absence of in-person companionship, they’re not able to see the impact their work is creating.”



A lot more rigour around documentation.



Onboarding has been impacted significantly.



Attrition has gone up due to burnouts and anxiety.



His observations around team building during the pandemic include: