Zee5 server crashes as fans rush to catch Salman Khan's Eid blockbuster ‘Radhe’

Salman Khan starrer Radhe is now streaming on Zee Plex

The server of Essel Group-run OTT platform Zee5 reportedly crashed on May 13 as fans of Bollywood actor Salman Khan rushed to log in and watch his new film ‘Radhe’.

As per Google Trends data, due to the large number of users searching for ‘Radhe’ on Zee5, the volume of search for the OTT platform surpassed that of Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix for the first time.

At 12 pm, as many as 1.25 million accounts had logged in to catch ‘Radhe’, which increased to over three million by 3 pm, leading to the Zee5 crash, according to media reports.

After the glitch, several excited fans waiting to see Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ on Zee5 took to social media and fumed over the crash, following which the OTT platform assured that they will be back soon.

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is an action-packed film starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda, among others released on May 13. It is the third Salman Khan film that has been directed by Prabhudheva. The other two are ‘Dabangg 3’ and ‘Wanted’.

The Salman Khan film has hit the big screens where theatres haven’t been shut down temporarily to curb COVID-19 spread. For those who are residing in areas under lockdown, 'Radhe' has been released on Zee5 also. It is now streaming on ZEEPlex -- ZEE5’s pay-per-view service.

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Dabangg 3, which was released in 2019. After a year’s gap, he is back with yet another action entertainer, which, per usual, was released on Eid 2021. Notably, ‘Radhe’ was supposed to be released on Eid 2020, but it was postponed in view of the pandemic.