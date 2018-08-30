Yet another century for Akshay Kumar as Gold hits Rs 100-crore mark

After a lukewarm 2017, 2018 is turning out to be one of the most successful years of the current decade, especially if ratio of hit films is considered. In comparison to 2017, which had a total of nine films earning Rs 100 crore or more, the first half of 2018 has already seen seven films achieve this benchmark. And now another film has scored a century.

Joining the list is Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold which, on its 13th day, made it to the Rs 100 crore club. With his latest offering achieving this feat, Kumar now has nine films that has done business of Rs 100 crore or more.

But ahead of him in this ‘Race’ is Salman Khan, who has as many as 13 centuries to his name and another big-budget movie slated for release next Eid.

Coming close to Akshay’s score is Ajay Devgn, who has eight films in the Rs 100 crore club while Shah Rukh Khan stands fourth with seven films scoring a century.

It will now be an interesting competition between the three stars as each of them has a big-budget film to offer before the close of 2018. While Akshay’s 2.0 is releasing on November 29, Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal is releasing a week later on December 7. After that, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is arriving on December 21.

But among all the stars, Akshay Kumar has shown a consistent run at the box office as he has more films in the Rs 100 crore club as compared to Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan. Although Kumar doesn’t have humongous blockbusters under his kitty so far, he has managed to be consistent in delivering small-scale hits, thereby ensuring circulation of funds within the industry.

And that’s exactly why 2018 is turning out more productive for Bollywood than its predecessors. It is the performance of small and medium-ticket films that has come as a pleasant surprise for the industry. There is no denying that small investment and big returns is any producer’s dream and many such films this year brought cheer at the box office.

The year so far has not disappointed moviegoers by witnessing a plethora of film releases that not only entertained the audiences but also contributed in a significant way to the overall box office collections. With another film clocking Rs 100 crore revenue, it looks like Bollywood is on track for a strong 2018.