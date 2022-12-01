What to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, and other OTT platforms in December

'Qala' is on Netflix.

We are in the last month of this year and December 2022 promises to be packed with new content, films, series and new seasons of old, much-loved shows. If binge watching is what you are looking for, this is definitely going to be a busy month for you. Much awaited seasons of Emily in Paris, Jack Ryan and others will be out by this month end. Check out what Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Voot, Zee 5, MX Player, YRF Entertainment, Disney Plus Hotstar and Lionsgate Play has in store for you…

Qala, Netflix, December 1

Anvitaa Dutt's new film tells a thrilling tale of a mother-daughter duo. The film is legendary actor Irrfan’s son Babil Khan’s first film and stars Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Varun Grover and others.

This fantasy-action film is about an ancient troll who is awakened by an explosion and how everyone tries to stop it from destroying everything.

Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Ahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, showcases how the period during the pandemic was much more of a struggle than people realised.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, this spine-chilling romantic thriller stars Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F.

A meteorite carrying a destructive extraterrestrial plant strikes the world and a suicide squad of elite forces is given hours to save their city from annihilation.

Southern star Rashmika Mandanna makes her Bollywood debut along with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover and others. After its release in theatres in October, it is now set for the OTT release this month.

This love story is into its fourth season and this one will explore whether the distance between Manik and Nandini finally reduce.

This eight-episode, mystery crime thriller series of police investigating the murder of Velonie.

The second season of the school drama featuring showrunner Akshata Samant, Aadhya Anand, Naman Jain and Urvi Singh, among others promises twists and turns as teenagers come to grips with adulthood.

The one-season limited series starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy which is also the world's largest man-made industrial disaster.

Based on Kristin Hannah's novel Firefly Lane, this drama series follows two girls, Tully and Kate, throughout their 30-year friendship, including the ups and downs they have faced over the years.

Based on the last novel by English author DH Lawrence, this controversial classic is the story of privileged Connie who finds herself married to a physically challenged man she no longer loves. She meets Oliver, the estate's gamekeeper and finds sexual awakening.

Based on the second book from Jeff Kinney’s popular series, this film is about the riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster-prone middle school student Greg Heffley.

Malaika Arora's OTT debut with this 16-episode show gives her fans a peek into her life with unfiltered conversations.

Determined to avoid all the awkward questions about her love life, Gianna looks for the "deal" boyfriend to bring home for Christmas dinner.

This documentary is about a tribal couple who foster an orphaned baby elephant

Taapsee Pannu's first project as a producer, this film is the official remake of the Spanish film Julia's Eyes (2010) and features her along with Gulshan Devaiah in the leading roles.

This series follows the life of a middle-class poet, Pavail Gulati, who has big dreams. His lady love Saiyami Kher is practical but is ready to follow him wherever he goes.

This thriller series explores the dark side of 1980s' Beauty Pageants in Mexico and looks at behind the curtain pf the beauty pageant culture of that decade.

Randeep Hooda agrees to become a police informant once again to save to the life of his brother who is into drugs.

There is going to be a two-episode premiere of this thriller adventure drama series that is based on, and is a continuation of, the National Treasure film series.

A comedy-thriller starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, this one is about the lead character trying to get away with murder.

This suspense thriller is the story of social worker Christine (Rakie Ayola) and her family trying to get on with their lives after the recent tragic death in the family.