Viral video: Cardi B throws microphone at fan who tossed drink on her

American rapper Cardi B was attacked when a fan threw their drink on her face. (Image: @coffeecityyyy/Twitter)

There have been numerous incidents of fans and concert-goers throwing things at singers performing on stage.

From ashes being thrown at P!NK to an object at Harry Styles that injured his eye, we have seen it all. Bebe Rhexa was hurt after being struck by a mobile phone during her concert. Drake even called out a fan for tossing a vape at him.

Amid that, the latest “throwing” incident has come to light. American rapper Cardi B was attacked when a fan threw their drink on her face. However, the rapper got instant revenge by hurling the microphone on the fan’s face.

A video of the same has spread like wildfire on the internet. In the clip, a fan from the crowd tossed their drink at Cardi B that splashed on her face. Furious, the rapper can be seen throwing the microphone directly at the fan. Later, security dragged that concert-goer out.

The video was shot from several angles by different people. The rapper can be seen yelling on stage as well.



“Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her,” read the caption of the post by Twitter user Anna Mattioli.



Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/K3fWLsa4CM

— Anna Mattioli (@Anna_ms_Plant) July 30, 2023

The viral video prompted a ton of reactions from social media users. Most of them supported Cardi B.

“Some people can only learn the hard way,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “I don’t blame her.”

“Justified. But what if she missed the target?” a third user questioned.

One user was not so impressed and demanded the rapper’s arrest. “She needs to be arrested ASAP. No bail.”