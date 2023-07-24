Watch: Drake calls out fan for throwing e-cigarette at him during concert in New York

The Hotline Bling singer called out a fan for throwing a vape at him during "It's All a Blur" tour in New York City. (Image: Barclays Center/Instagram)

Several incidents of concert-goers throwing certain things at singers during their performance have come to light recently. While Taylor Swift ducked when a fan threw friendship bracelets at her, someone even threw ashes on P!nk. Harry Styles suffered an eye injury after a fan threw an object directly at him.

Something similar happened with singer and rapper Drake as well. The Hotline Bling singer called out a fan for throwing a vape at him during "It's All a Blur" tour in New York City. He was on stage at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn when the fan threw the electronic cigarette as an invitation to smoke together.

A video of the same has gone viral online and was originally posted on TikTok with the caption, “Reminder: you cannot bring vape inside Barclays Center”. The clip was later shared by Barclay Centre’s Instagram as well.

“Hey, who threw the vape? There's no way you're taking life seriously if you think I'm gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f*****g Barclays Center," he said.

The camera then panned on the stage where the singer can be seen picking the vape. "Throwing this f*****ing lemon mint vape up here, thinking I'm about to vape with you at the Barclays,” he continued as the audience can be heard hooting and cheering in the background.



Social media users were not impressed at all and slammed the fan in the comments section.

“What’s happening with this generation?? Can you be respectful?” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “I would start charging them if it hits you and ban them from concerts.”

It is not the first time that Drake has faced an issue like this. A fan threw a cell phone at him while he was performing in Chicago, on the opening night of his “It’s All a Blur” tour.

At his concert in Montreal, the singer said that he doesn’t mind objects being thrown at him as long as they are undergarments. "I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," he said.