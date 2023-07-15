Video: Taylor Swift ducks to avoid bracelet thrown at her during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour performance in Kansas City (Image credit: @taylorswift/Instagram)

What do Bebe Rexha, Drake, Harry Styles, Pink and now Taylor Swift have in common? They are all artistes who have had objects thrown at them onstage.

Taylor Swift, 33, became the latest victim of the alarming trend as she left the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City after a performance. The pop star, who is currently making waves with her Eras Tour, was seen walking backstage when a concert-goer threw a bracelet at her. Footage shared on TikTok shows her ducking to avoid the object.

Swift’s security team stepped in to intercept the bracelet and was seen warning other guests from repeating the stunt. The pop star herself seemed uninjured by the object hurled at her – coming off better than those before her who suffered similar fates. Harry Styles, for example, doubled over in pain when a fan threw an object at him which struck his eye as he performed in Vienna, while Bebe Rexha nearly collapsed onstage when a mobile phone was thrown at her.



Footage of Taylor Swift’s near-miss with the bracelet has been viewed over 4 million times on Twitter, where fans were outraged on her behalf.

“Seriously people need to stop throwing stuff. Idc if it's a friendship bracelet that weighs less than a pound. They act as though Taylor Swift is gonna pick it up off the floor and ask them to be besties on the spot. It's just very disrespectful,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“I just hope that someday this trend of throwing stuff at entertainers doesn’t get them hurt,” another said.

“Stop throwing things at your favourite artists, I can assure you they don’t enjoy it,” a third Twitter user reiterated.