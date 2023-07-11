Video: Harry Styles hit in the eye by object thrown at him during Vienna concert

Singer Harry Styles during a concert (File photo)

Pop star Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object hurled at him as he performed at a concert in Vienna, Austria on Saturday night. The 29-year-old singer is the latest victim of an alarming trend where artistes have objects thrown at them onstage. Before him, Bebe Rexha, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini and Pink have suffered through similar incidents.

Footage from the Harry Styles concert in Vienna shows the pop star being hit with an object while he was walking across the stage. He doubled over, apparently in pain as he covered his eye with his hands. The singer continued to tend to his eye as he walked across the stage.



A representative for Styles declined to comment when Fox News reached out for a comment. The pop star himself has not shared an update on his condition on social media.

This is not the first time that Harry Styles has been hit by an object while performing. During a show in New York, he was struck by a chicken nugget, and a Los Angeles performance last year saw him being assaulted with Skittles.

The disturbing trend of throwing objects at performers has gained traction over the last few weeks. Last Wednesday, rapper Drake was hit in the face by a cell phone thrown at him by a concertgoer as he performed in Chicago. Before that, singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha was similarly struck by a cell phone last month as she performed in New York City.