MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi passes away; CM B S Yediyurappa expresses grief

The 76-year old, who acted in movies in five languages, was suffering from age-related ailments and was undergoing treatment for quite some time, her family sources added.

PTI
July 26, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST
Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Eminent multi-lingual film actress Jayanthi, who had acted in more than 500 films in her close to five decades of career in the tinsel town, passed away on Monday, her family sources said.

The 76-year old, who acted in movies in five languages, was suffering from age-related ailments and was undergoing treatment for quite some time, they added.

Born Kamala Kumari to an English professor Balasubramanyam and Santhanalakshmi on January 1945 in Ballari, Jayanthi made her debut with 'Jenu Goodu', which was a commercial success.

She then acted in 'Chandavalliya Thota' opposite Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, which was a grand success.

Since then, there was no looking back.

Close

Related stories

She had paired opposite Rajkumar in over 40 movies, most of which were grand success.

Jayanthi also acted in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films.

She made an indelible mark in the Telugu film industry and had acted with iconic Telugu actor, N T Rama Rao who later became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and gave many hit movies including 'Jagadeka Veeruni Katha', 'Kula Gauravam', 'Kondaveeti Simham' and 'Justice Choudhari'.

During her stint in Tamil movies, she had acted with legendary actors Gemini Ganeshan, M G Ramachandran, Muthuraman and Jaishankar and gave many hits such as 'Padagoti', 'Mugaraasi', 'Kanna Nalama', 'Punnagai', 'Velli Vizha' and 'Iru Kodugal'.

In Hindi, she had acted in films including 'Lal Lal Bangla' (1966), 'Teen Bahuraniyan' (1968), Gunda (1970) and 'Tumse Achha Kaun Hai' (1969).

She won Kannada Filmfare awards seven times and twice the Filmfare Awards (South).

Condoling her death, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the news about the demise of renowned veteran artist, Jayanthi. Her contribution to the film industry is immense, and her demise has caused an irreparable loss to the Kannada film industry. I pray to God to bless her soul give his family members and her admirers the power to bear the loss."
PTI
Tags: #B S Yediyurappa #Entertainment #India #Jayanthi
first published: Jul 26, 2021 11:14 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.