A special mention for Elon Musk's tweet amid fans' tributes on Star Wars Day

On May 4, the world celebrated Star Wars Day, a day dedicated to the iconic sci-fi franchise that has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world.

May 4th is often referred to as "Star Wars Day" because of the play on words "May the Fourth be with you," a twist on the famous phrase from the Star Wars franchise, "May the Force be with you." Every year, fans of the franchise celebrate this day in various ways, both online and offline.

On the internet, social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are flooded with Star Wars-themed posts, memes, and hashtags. Many fans also use this day as an opportunity to re-watch the movies or catch up on their favourite Star Wars shows.

For billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, it was also a special day for another reason: his son's birthday.

Musk took to Twitter to share a photo of his son X Æ A-Xii, who turned three on May 4th. The photo shows the boy sitting with his father surrounded by balloons and presents.

In true Star Wars Day fashion, he added a clever twist to his tweet, writing, "May the 4th be with you." He managed to hit two birds with one stone, combining his son's birthday wishes with a nod to the beloved franchise.

It's not the first time Musk has shown his love for Star Wars. He has previously referenced the franchise in tweets and even named SpaceX's Falcon 9 after Millennium Falcon - the fictional spacecraft in the movies.

Here’s how other Twitter users celebrated the franchise with hilarious tweets:



Happy Star Wars Day, y’all! pic.twitter.com/TkwTRe9Aua

— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) May 4, 2023



Happy Star Wars Day pic.twitter.com/PNMJTHqBGt

— MA (@mmttbbcc) May 4, 2023



Happy Star Wars Daypic.twitter.com/nCLW3mlcdj — Star Wars Facts (@sw_tweets) May 4, 2023

Many posted tributes.In addition, various websites and online stores offer discounts and promotions on Star Wars merchandise, including video games, clothing, and toys. Online gaming communities often organize Star Wars-themed events and tournaments.

The Star Wars website also listed a few of the things a fan can do to celebrate the day including watching shorts, animated series and taking a quiz to decide which movie to rewatch.