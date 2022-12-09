Elon Musk’s son X Æ A-Xii visits Twitter HQ in San Francisco, gets his own badge

"And with his Twitter badge," Elon Musk captioned the photo of his son X Æ A-Xii. (Image: @elonmusk/Twitter)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk shared a photo of his son X Æ A-Xii aka ‘X’ at San Francisco where the Twitter headquarters is located flaunting his access badge of the microblogging site’s office.

“X in beautiful San Francisco,” Musk captioned the smiling photo of X with the backdrop of a huge heart-shaped balloon that featured key sites from the US city. He is seen holding the finger of a person, not in frame, but is most likely Musk.



And with his Twitter badge pic.twitter.com/4AzHMB1Poq

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022

In the same thread, Musk shared a photo of X’s Twitter badge with a smiling photo hanging from his waist. "And with his Twitter badge," he captioned it.

X, 2, has featured regularly on his father’s Twitter feed and public appearances recently who took the world by storm after his birth due to his never-heard-before name.

Musk, 51, shares X with his former partner, Canadian singer Grimes, 34. They began dating in May 2018, and in May 2020 she gave birth to X.

A year later, the ex-couple welcomed a daughter via a surrogate, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, known as Y.

Musk’s post has been liked over 3,00,000 likes with thousands of comments from the Tesla CEO’s 120.6 million Twitter family – a number that has exponentially grown since he took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal.