English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    SRK's Pathaan to revive business of single-screen theatres, say exhibitors

    Pathaan has opened up the market for single screens again and that will benefit not just the movie’s business but also collections of forthcoming films.

    Maryam Farooqui
    January 26, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST
    As many as 25 single-screen theatres reopened to screen Pathaan, which was released nationwide on January 25. (Source: Yash Raj Films poster for Pathaan)

    As many as 25 single-screen theatres reopened to screen Pathaan, which was released nationwide on January 25. (Source: Yash Raj Films poster for Pathaan)

    Ache din (good days) for us, said single-screen exhibitors who are celebrating the release of Shah Rukh Khan's for bringing audiences back to their theatres.

    As many as 25 single-screen theatres reopened to screen , which was released nationwide on January 25. Many single screens had temporarily shut down after , which released in November 2022, because they didn't have any movie to screen.

    “And many other theatres had shut down long before due to lack of good content,” said Akshaye Rathi, director of Saroj Screens, a film exhibitor. “With , many single screens have reopened as it is a big entertainer which caters to the audience of single-screen cinemas.”