Shah Rukh Khan fans dance away inside theatres during 'Pathaan' screening. Watch videos

"Pathaan" stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. (Image credit: @iamsrk/Twitter)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s long awaited release “Pathaan” has hit the theatres to maddening response as viral videos show fans of the actors cheering and dancing during the screenings.

The action drama set a record for the biggest opening of any Bollywood film with 4.19 lakh advance tickets sold till Tuesday and 80 per cent occupancy in theatres in Day 1 alone.

The film, which released across 5,000 screens on Wednesday, became an out-an-out display of Khan’s fandom as people celebrated in and outside theatres.

A video shows a massive crowd of fans dancing inside theatres to the song “Jhoome jo Pathaan”. Everyone in the theatre from the unnamed city was on their feet as the song played.

“Never seen such craze before,” tweeted a user with a short clip.

Never seen such craze before #Pathan pic.twitter.com/N2Nmw68h79

Read More

— Ahmed Khabeer (@AhmedKhabeer_) January 25, 2023

In Kolkata, energy among Shah Rukh Khan fans soared as they celebrated the release of the film.

“Unbelievable craze for Pathaan in Kolkata. Look at the energy inside the hall. People watching 2 back to back shows. During Pathaan First Day First Show because of such euphoria they anticipated they will not be able to hear anything & thus booked the 2nd show too,” a user tweeted with a video from inside the theatre.

Unbelievable craze for #Pathaan in #Kolkata. Look at the energy inside the hall. People watching 2 back to back shows. During #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow because of such euphoria they anticipated they will not be able to hear anything & thus booked the 2nd show too. #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/7hFAahil5s

— Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) January 25, 2023

Another video showed fans pouring milk over Shah Rukh Khan’s poster and garlanded it ahead of the screening of the movie.

“@iamsrk means love and you cannot boycott love”, a fan said this morning, while responding to the calls for boycott of the film.

But the #Pathaan release hopefully is bringing back people to the theatres and that is hugely important for business for the Hindi film industry. pic.twitter.com/Lc9zztbCD0

— Saurabh Gupta(Micky) (@MickyGupta84) January 25, 2023

One user tweeted how theatres were running packed on the first day first show at a Delhi theatre, even as early as 6 or 7am.

Ok so all the buzz around #Pathaan turns out to be true this is the queue outside 7AM first day first show at PVR Saket #SRK fans you are theatre is housefull #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/0yz7JVt2cq

— Aashu Mishra (@Aashu9) January 25, 2023

“Pathaan” has opened to generally positive reviews from critics, industry insiders and the audience. The Yash Raj Films production, which marks Khan's return as a leading hero after 2018's "Zero", will get a five-day extended opening weekend as it releases the day before Republic Day.

According to a release by YRF, "Pathaan" is the first Shah Rukh film to open in over 100 plus countries, the highest for any film of the production house so far.