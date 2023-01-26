English
    Shah Rukh Khan fans dance away inside theatres during 'Pathaan' screening. Watch videos

    Videos shared on Twitter shows the massive fandom of Shah Rukh Khan as fans dance inside theatres during the screening of "Pathaan".

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

    "Pathaan" stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. (Image credit: @iamsrk/Twitter)

    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s long awaited release “Pathaan” has hit the theatres to maddening response as viral videos show fans of the actors cheering and dancing during the screenings.

    The action drama set a record for the biggest opening of any Bollywood film with 4.19 lakh advance tickets sold till Tuesday and 80 per cent occupancy in theatres in Day 1 alone.

    The film, which released across 5,000 screens on Wednesday, became an out-an-out display of Khan’s fandom as people celebrated in and outside theatres.

    A video shows a massive crowd of fans dancing inside theatres to the song “Jhoome jo Pathaan”. Everyone in the theatre from the unnamed city was on their feet as the song played.