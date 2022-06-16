Ryan Gosling is Ken in Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'. First look is out now

Actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will play Barbie and boyfriend Ken in the upcoming movie 'Barbie. (Image credits: @wbpictures/Twitter)

Although Warner Bros film Barbie starring Margot Robbie won't hit the theaters for another year, the makers have given fans something to stay busy with.

Warner Bros on Wednesday shared a photo of Ryan Gosling as Barbie's toned, tanned and plastic boyfriend, Ken. And fans have been reacting quite dramatically to the revelation, specially because of the actor's age.

"I feel if we’re gonna do this, an actor in his mid-20s would be better suited than a man in his 40s," commented one Twitter user while another said, "Y'all did not just pick a 41-year-old man to play as Ken. Is this Barbie’s sugar daddy or.."

It's the first official image of Gosling as the character made famous by Mattel in the toy aisles.

As Ken, Ryan Gosling is seen sporting six-pack abs, bleach blonde hair and a spray tan. The image is the second official still from Barbie to be released following a photo shared in April showing Margot Robbie in Barbie’s pink convertible.

Production of the film is currently underway, but while no plot details from Barbie have been confirmed, it’s rumored that several Barbie and Ken characters factor into the plot, reported Variety.

The film also boasts of a sizable cast which adds to the mystery of what Barbie could possibly be about. Actors Issa Rae and Will Ferrell as well as rising stars Hari Nef and Ncuti Gatwa have been roped in for the film, reported CNN.

There are also speculations that some of the cast members will be playing alternate versions of Barbie and Ken.