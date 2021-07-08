MARKET NEWS

Robert Downey Jr’s father and veteran filmmaker Robert Downey Sr passes away at 85

The celebrated director of classic movies such as ‘Putney Swope’ died in his sleep at his New York City home, Robert Downey Jr wrote in an Instagram post on July 6.

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST
Robert Downey Sr with son Robert Downey Jr (Image: AP)

Robert Downey Sr with son Robert Downey Jr (Image: AP)

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr’s father and veteran filmmaker Robert Downey Sr passed away in his sleep at the age of 85.

The celebrated director of classic movies such as ‘Putney Swope’ passed away in his sleep at his New York City home, Robert Downey Jr wrote in an Instagram post on July 6.

He also revealed on social media that his father was suffering from Parkinson’s disease for over five years.

Downey Jr wrote: “He was a true maverick filmmaker and remained remarkably optimistic throughout. According to my stepmom’s calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.”

Downey Sr was born Robert Elias Jr Born. He changed his name to honour his stepfather James Downey.

He served in the US Army before settling down in Greenwich Village with his sister. This is where he first fell in love with the underground cinema of the time. The first film he wrote and edited was ‘Ball's Bluff’ – a short film that was released in 1961.

Robert Downey Sr then worked on a host of offbeat indie films such Babo 73 (1964), Chafed Elbows (1966), and No More Excuses (1968). However, it was the 1969 film Putney Swope that earned him recognition in the industry.

An anti-establishment satire, Putney Swope featured Arnold Johnson as a Black advertising executive. The movie was praised for its take on the portrayal of race in Hollywood films and for showing how corporate corruption works.

Robert Downey Sr’s other noted works are ‘Greaser’s Palace’, ‘Sticks and Bones’, ‘Up the Academy’.

The veteran filmmaker had even acted in films such as To Live and Die in LA and Magnolia, where he gave cameo appearances.

(With PTI inputs)
first published: Jul 8, 2021 05:58 pm

