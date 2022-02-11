MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Rajinikanth to star in director Nelson's next film 'Thalaivar169'

    Sun Pictures shared a one-minute announcement video of the "Thalaivar169" project, featuring Rajinikanth, Nelson and music composer Anirudh.

    PTI
    February 11, 2022 / 04:10 PM IST
    Nelson said he was thrilled to collaborate with Rajinikanth for the

    Nelson said he was thrilled to collaborate with Rajinikanth for the "Thalaivar169". (Image credit: sunpictures/Instagram)


    Superstar Rajinikanth is set to team up with filmmaker Nelson for his next project, tentatively titled "Thalaivar169", the makers announced on Thursday. The project will mark the first collaboration between the 71-year-old star and Nelson, known for films like the Tamil comedy "Doctor" and the upcoming Vijay-starrer action thriller "Beast".

    The official Twitter account of Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, shared a one-minute announcement video of the project, featuring Rajinikanth, Nelson and music composer Anirudh. "Presenting superstar @rajinikanth's #Thalaivar169 directed by @Nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial," the tweet read.

    Close

    Related stories

    Nelson wrote he was thrilled to collaborate with Rajinikanth for the film. "Feeling elated to announce my next film with the legendary superstar @rajinikanth sir, happy to have associated with @sunpictures and my dearest friend @anirudhofficial once again! #respect #humbled #thalaivar169," the filmmaker tweeted.

    Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 actioner "Annaatthe", directed by Siva.
    PTI
    Tags: #Nelson #Rajinikanth #Sun Pictures #Thalaivar169
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 08:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.