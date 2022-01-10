Priyanka Chopra’s pro-tip if you're moving to a new country for career, education

Priyanka Chopra

In her career, Priyanka Chopra had donned multiple hats. After winning the Miss World title in 2000, she has been a model, actor, singer, producer and entrepreneur.

Chopra then gave her career a boost when she moved to the United States to star in television series Quantico in 2015. The show paved the way for international fame for her, but it was not the 39-year-old actor's first tryst with America.

When she was 12, Chopra had moved to the US to study and had to live with her aunt. During her time in school, the actor claimed that she was bullied relentlessly for her colour.

Chopra has gone on record several times to narrate some of the experiences. In her memoir 'Unfinished', she said that other teenage girls would yell insults like, "Brownie, go back to your country!" and "Go back on the elephant you came on" at her. Despite reaching out to school counsellor for help, but in vain.

"I don't even blame the city, honestly. I just think it was girls who, at that age, just want to say something that'll hurt," Chopra wrote. "Now, at the other side of 35, I can say that it probably comes from a place of them being insecure. But at that time, I took it very personally."

Learning from experience, the global icon has some advice for those planning to move to a new country for career and education.

"For people who come like when I was twelve years and the advice that I would give myself is, don't think that there's something wrong with you. Because when you come into a new country, everyone's different, everyone talks differently, everyone speaks differently," Chopra had shared on LinkedIn’s Career Advice series in 2016.

"You have to accept your uniqueness and not think of it as baggage when you come into a new country," she added.

The actor, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, on Monday also paid a tribute to US comedian and 'Full House' actor Bob Saget. “End of an era. Rest in power Bob Saget,” Chopra shared in an Instagram story.

Bob Saget, best known for his portrayal of widowed dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom ‘Full House’, was found dead on Sunday in his hotel room in Orlando, reported The Hollywood Reporter.