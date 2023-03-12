5 viral Oscar moments, from Jennifer Lawrence's fall to the star-studded selfie

Ellen DeGeneres's Oscar selfie became the most retweeted photo within an hour. (Image: @TheEllenShow/Twitter)

Oscar ceremonies in recent years have given us many viral and meme- worthy moments -- from red carpet looks to onstage behaviour and star-studded selfies. Ahead of Oscar Awards 2023, here is a look at the most buzzworthy events from the previous installments of Hollywood biggest night.

Jennifer Lawrence's fall

Dressed in a decadent Dior gown, Jennifer Lawrence tripped while climbing the stairs to the Oscars stage, to accept her Best Actress award for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013. The moment was shared and turned into memes for years to come. Watch the video here.

Oscars selfie

Oscars 2014 host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted a group selfie with powerhouse actors Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt and it instantly became viral. Just within an hour of being posted, it became the most retweeted photo of all time.



If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap

— Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) March 3, 2014

Nicole Kidman's clap

The Eyes Wide Shut's star "seal-like" clap at the 2017 Oscars was endlessly mocked online. Kidman revealed later that she was trying not to damage the expensive Harry Winston ring she borrowed for the night.



Nicole Kidman's clap gives me the fear pic.twitter.com/XYK72z42Hc

— Reece (@Reecko118) February 27, 2017

Adrien Brody kisses Halle Berry

In 2003, Best Actor winner Adrien Brody grabbed and kissed presenter Halle Berry, leaving her and the audience shocked.

“What the f***is happening?” Berry recalled the moment during an interview later. "I just went with it. I was too focused on ‘What the f*** is going on right now?’”

And of course, the slap

Actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar awards, angered by the jokes about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. The slap overshadowed the whole ceremony, even Smith's Best Actor win, and resulted in him being banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years.

(Image credit: Reuters)

The incident prompted the Academy to set up a crisis team this year.