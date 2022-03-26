Oscars 2022: The 5 best actor nominees at the Academy Awards this year

Oscars 2022: Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Javier Bardem are in the race for the Academy Ward for Best Actor.

The 94th Academy Awards is all set to take place on March 27, Sunday, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. According to Indian time, the event will begin on Monday morning.

Ahead of the Oscars 2022 ceremony, here is a look at the best actor nominees who received recognition for their incredible performances this year.

Benedict Cumberbatch

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, a second-time nominee after his portrayal of Alan Turing in the 2014 drama ‘The Imitation Game’, is one of the frontrunners for the coveted best actor Oscar this year. His portrayal of Phil Burbank in “The Power of the Dog”, a western drama, won him rave reviews and several nominations. The 45-year-old actor is massively popular across the world for his portrayals of Sherlock Holmes in BBC’s modern day adaptation “Sherlock” and for his superb turn as Dr Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has won numerous accolades over the years including an Emmy and a Laurence Olivier award.

Will Smith

Who does not know American actor Will Smith? The much-loved actor has scored his third acting nomination this year for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams in the biographical sports drama “King Richard”. He has also bagged a nomination for best film for the movie, that he has also co-produced. Earlier, Smith had been nominated for “Ali” in 2002 and the “Pursuit of Happyness” in 2007. The 53-year-old actor has already bagged the Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG and Critics’ Choice Awards for his performance and is the top contender to take the Oscar home this year.

Denzel Washington

As Lord Macbeth in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Denzel Washington delivered a performance so gripping that it got him his tenth Oscar nomination. Washington, regarded as one of the greatest actors ever, has already won the treasured award twice – for his role as a corrupt narcotics cop in “Training Day” in 2002 and for his supporting role in “Glory” in 1990. The 67-year-old actor received his last Academy Award nomination for the legal drama “Roman J. Israel, Esq” in 2018.

Javier Bardem

Spanish actor Javier Bardem has been nominated for his portrayal of Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos”, this being his fourth Oscar nod. From his last three nominations, he scored a win for his supporting role in “No Country for Old Men” in 2008, a chilling performance regarded as one of the finest performances ever. His last best actor nomination was in 2011 for the movie “Buitiful”. This time, the 53-year-old actor and his wife Penélope Cruz have both bagged lead actor/actress nominations. Cruz, who is also a past Oscar winner, has been nominated for her role in “Parallel Mothers”.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield’s worldwide recognition came with his portrayal of superhero Spiderman that made him a household name. Now, the British actor has bagged his second Academy Award nomination, for his earnest performance as Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Tick, Tick... Boom!” Garfield was earlier nominated for his gripping and emotional turn as World War II US combat medic Desmond Doss in “Hacksaw Ridge”. The 38-year-old has won the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy this year for his performance as Larson, a playwright and composer who died at 36.