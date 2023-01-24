Oscar nominations 2023: 'All that Breathes' from India gets nod for Documentary Feature Film

Oscar nominations 2023: Salik Rehman in a still from Shaunak Sen's documentary 'All That Breathes'.

Indian climate change documentary All That Breathes on Tuesday made it to the final nominations list at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards.

The Shaunak Sen-directorial is nominated in the Best Documentary Feature segment alongside All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters, and Navalny.

Set in Delhi, the documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.

Congratulations poured in for Sen as soon the Oscar nominations were announced.