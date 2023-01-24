English
    Oscar nominations 2023: 'All that Breathes' from India gets nod for Documentary Feature Film

    'All That Breathes' is also nominated for a BAFTA Award. It previously won the 'World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary' at this year's Sundance Film Festival

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST
    Oscar nominations 2023: Salik Rehman in a still from Shaunak Sen's documentary 'All That Breathes'.

    Indian climate change documentary  on Tuesday made it to the final nominations list at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards.

    The Shaunak Sen-directorial is nominated in the Best Documentary Feature segment alongside , ,  and .

    Set in Delhi, the documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.


    Congratulations poured in for Sen as soon the Oscar nominations were announced.