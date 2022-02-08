MARKET NEWS

    Oscar 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' receives 11 nominations, 'Dune' bags 10

    Oscar 2022 nominations: The Netflix flick stars British actor Benedict Cumberbatch. He and Jane Campion have been nominated for Best Actor and Best Director.

    Ankita Sengupta
    February 08, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST
    A scene from the movie 'The Power of the Dog'.

    A scene from the movie 'The Power of the Dog'.


    New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion's The Power Of The Dog, received a lion's share of the nominations when The Academy announced its list for Oscar 2022.

    The nominations were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on Tuesday evening via the Twitter page of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

    The Netflix flick stars British actor Benedict Cumberbatch. He and Campion have been nominated for Best Actor and Best Director. Here's the full list of the 11 categories the gothic western film has been nominated in:

    1. Best Picture

    2. Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch

    3. Best Director: Jane Campion

    4. Best Supporting Actress: Kirsten Dunst

    5. Best Supporting Actor: Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee

    6. Best Sound

    7. Best Original Score

    8. Best Adapted Screenplay

    9. Best Film Editing

    10. Best Cinematography: Ari Wegner

    11. Best Production Design: Grant Major and Amber Richards


    The Power of the Dog was followed by Dune in the most number of nominations for a film.

    French-Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic Dune has been nominated in the following categories:

    1. Best Picture

    2. Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch

    3. Best Sound

    4. Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer

    5. Best Adapted Screenplay: Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve

    6. Best Film Editing: Joe Walker

    7. Best Makeup and Hairstyling

    8. Best Cinematography: Greig Fraser

    9. Best Production Design: Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette

    10. Best Visual Effects

    India's 'Writing With Fire' nominated for Best Documentary Feature 

    Indian documentary feature Writing With Fire has made it to the final nominations list at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards.

    Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, both debuants, Writing With Fire chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women.
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Academy award nominations #Jane Campion #Oscar 2022. Oscar nominations #The Power of the Dog
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 08:27 pm
