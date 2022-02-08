Oscar 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' receives 11 nominations, 'Dune' bags 10

A scene from the movie 'The Power of the Dog'.

New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion's The Power Of The Dog, received a lion's share of the nominations when The Academy announced its list for Oscar 2022.

The nominations were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on Tuesday evening via the Twitter page of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



Best Picture

Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch

Best Director: Jane Campion

Best Supporting Actress: Kirsten Dunst

Best Supporting Actor: Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee

Best Sound

Best Original Score

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Cinematography: Ari Wegner

Best Production Design: Grant Major and Amber Richards



The Netflix flick stars British actor Benedict Cumberbatch . He and Campion have been nominated for Best Actor and Best Director.

The Power of the Dog was followed by Dune in the most number of nominations for a film.



Best Picture

Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch

Best Sound

Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer

Best Adapted Screenplay: Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve

Best Film Editing: Joe Walker

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Cinematography: Greig Fraser

Best Production Design: Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette

Best Visual Effects



French-Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic Dune has been nominated in the following categories:

India's 'Writing With Fire' nominated for Best Documentary Feature

Indian documentary feature Writing With Fire has made it to the final nominations list at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards.

Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, both debuants, Writing With Fire chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women.