Oscars 2022 nominations: Academy announces list of nominees

Oscar nominations 2022: The Academy announced the nominations for Oscars 2022 on Tuesday evening.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is announcing the nominations for the 94th annual Oscars. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominations on Oscar.com and Oscars.org, as well as on social media handles of the academy.

Here are the Oscar nominations of 2022:



Belfast



CODA



Don’t Look Up



Drive My Car



Dune



King Richard



Licorice Pizza



Nightmare Alley



The Power of the Dog



West Side Story





Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)



Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)



Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)



Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)



Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)





Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)



Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)



Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)



Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)



Kristen Stewart (Spencer)





Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)



Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)



Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)



Will Smith (King Richard)



Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)



Read more: Oscar 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' receives 11 nominations, 'Dune' bags 10



Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)



Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)



Judi Dench (Belfast)



Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)



Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)





Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)



Troy Kotsur (CODA)



Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)



J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)



Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)





Cruella (Jenny Beavan)



Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)



Dune (Jacqueline West)



Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)



West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)





Belfast



Dune



No Time to Die



The Power of the Dog



West Side Story





Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)



Dune (Hans Zimmer)



Encanto (Germaine Franco)



Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)



The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)





CODA (Sian Heder)



Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)



Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)



The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)



The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)





Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)



Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)



Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)



King Richard



The Worst Person in the World





Affairs of the Art



Bestia



Boxballet



Robin Robin



The Windshield Wiper





Ala Kachuu — Take and Run



The Dress



The Long Goodbye



On My Mind



Please Hold





Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)



Dune (Joe Walker)



King Richard (Pamela Martin)



The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)



Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)





The Eyes of Tammy Faye



House of Gucci



Coming 2 America



Cruella



Dune





Encanto



Flee



Luca



The Mitchells vs. The Machines



Raya and the Last Dragon





Ascension



Attica



Flee



Summer of Soul



Writing With Fire



Read more: India's 'Writing With Fire' nominated for Best Documentary Feature at Oscars



Audible



Lead Me Home



The Queen of Basketball



Three Songs for Benazir



When We Were Bullies





“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)



“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)



“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)



“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)



“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)





Dune (Greig Fraser)



Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)



The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)



The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)



West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)





Drive My Car (Japan)



Flee (Denmark)



The Hand of God (Italy)



Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)



The Worst Person in the World (Norway)





Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)



Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)



The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)



The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)



West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

