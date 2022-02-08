MARKET NEWS

    Oscars 2022 nominations: Academy announces list of nominees

    Oscars 2022 nominations: Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence starrer 'Don't Look UP has been nominated for Best Picture, along with Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2022 / 08:41 PM IST
    Oscar nominations 2022: The Academy announced the nominations for Oscars 2022 on Tuesday evening.

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is announcing the nominations for the 94th annual Oscars. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominations on Oscar.com and Oscars.org, as well as on social media handles of the academy.

    Here are the Oscar nominations of 2022:

    BEST PICTURE

    • Belfast

    • CODA

    • Don’t Look Up

    • Drive My Car

    • Dune

    • King Richard

    • Licorice Pizza

    • Nightmare Alley

    • The Power of the Dog

    • West Side Story


    BEST DIRECTOR

    • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

    • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

    • Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

    • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

    • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)


    BEST ACTRESS

    • Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

    • Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

    • Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

    • Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

    • Kristen Stewart (Spencer)


    BEST ACTOR

    • Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

    • Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

    • Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

    • Will Smith (King Richard)

    • Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)


    Read more: Oscar 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' receives 11 nominations, 'Dune' bags 10

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

    • Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

    • Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

    • Judi Dench (Belfast)

    • Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

    • Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)


    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

    BEST COSTUME DESIGN

    • Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

    • Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

    • Dune (Jacqueline West)

    • Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

    • West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)


    BEST SOUND

    BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

    • Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

    • Dune (Hans Zimmer)

    • Encanto (Germaine Franco)

    • Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

    • The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)


    BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

    • CODA (Sian Heder)

    • Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

    • Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

    • The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

    • The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)


    BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

    • Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

    • Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

    • Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

    • King Richard

    • The Worst Person in the World


    BEST ANIMATED SHORT

    • Affairs of the Art

    • Bestia

    • Boxballet

    • Robin Robin

    • The Windshield Wiper


    BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

    • Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

    • The Dress

    • The Long Goodbye

    • On My Mind

    • Please Hold


    BEST FILM EDITING

    • Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

    • Dune (Joe Walker)

    • King Richard (Pamela Martin)

    • The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

    • Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)


    BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

    • The Eyes of Tammy Faye

    • House of Gucci

    • Coming 2 America

    • Cruella

    • Dune


    BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

    • Encanto

    • Flee

    • Luca

    • The Mitchells vs. The Machines

    • Raya and the Last Dragon


    BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

    Read more: India's 'Writing With Fire' nominated for Best Documentary Feature at Oscars

    BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

    • Audible

    • Lead Me Home

    • The Queen of Basketball

    • Three Songs for Benazir

    • When We Were Bullies


    BEST ORIGINAL SONG

    • “Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

    • “Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

    • “Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)

    • “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

    • “Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)


    BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

    • Dune (Greig Fraser)

    • Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

    • The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

    • The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

    • West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)


    BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

    • Drive My Car (Japan)

    • Flee (Denmark)

    • The Hand of God (Italy)

    • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

    • The Worst Person in the World (Norway)


    BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

    • Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)

    • Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

    • The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

    • The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

    • West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)


    BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

    • Dune

    • Free Guy

    • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

    • No Time to Die

    • Spider-Man: No Way Home

     
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 07:09 pm
