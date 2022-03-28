In Pics: All the big winners at Oscars 2022

"CODA" won the Best Picture Oscar at the Academy Awards 2022 beating several top contenders including key favourite "The Power of the Dog". The emotional deaf drama won all three awards it was nominated for -- best supporting actor (Troy Kotsur), best adapted screenplay and best film.

Jessica Chastain won the Academy Award for best lead actress for her title role as the on-air preaching partner and wife of Christian televangelist Jim Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.

Will Smith won his first Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams in the biographical sports drama “King Richard”. He has also bagged a nomination for best film for the movie, that he has also co-produced. A teary-eyed Smith took to the stage, breaking down several times during his acceptance speech that came not too long after a heated controversy with presenter and comic Chris Rock.

Jane Campion won the Oscar for best director for "The Power of the Dog," a sweeping, moody Western that saw the pioneering New Zealand filmmaker return to Hollywood. She is only the third woman to take the golden statuette for best director in the ceremony's more than 90-year history.

Troy Kotsur created history by becoming the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar for his stunning turn in the heartfelt indie drama “CODA”. Kotsur emerged the winner amid a pool of talent that included Jesse Plemons ("The Power of the Dog"), Ciaran Hinds ("Belfast"), J.K. Simmons ("Being the Ricardos") and Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog") in the best actor in a supporting role category.