English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment

    In Pics: All the big winners at Oscars 2022

    Oscars 2022: Deaf drama "CODA" won for best picture, Will Smith and Jessica Chastain took home acting awards, but "Dune" was the overall big winner with trophies in six categories including best original score and best cinematography.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
    CODA Oscars 2022 Reuters
    "CODA" won the Best Picture Oscar at the Academy Awards 2022 beating several top contenders including key favourite "The Power of the Dog". The emotional deaf drama won all three awards it was nominated for -- best supporting actor (Troy Kotsur), best adapted screenplay and best film.
    Oscars 2022 Jessica Chastain
    Jessica Chastain won the Academy Award for best lead actress for her title role as the on-air preaching partner and wife of Christian televangelist Jim Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.
    Will Smith Oscars 2022 Reuters
    Will Smith won his first Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams in the biographical sports drama “King Richard”. He has also bagged a nomination for best film for the movie, that he has also co-produced. A teary-eyed Smith took to the stage, breaking down several times during his acceptance speech that came not too long after a heated controversy with presenter and comic Chris Rock.
    Jane Campion Oscars 2022 Reuters
    Jane Campion won the Oscar for best director for "The Power of the Dog," a sweeping, moody Western that saw the pioneering New Zealand filmmaker return to Hollywood. She is only the third woman to take the golden statuette for best director in the ceremony's more than 90-year history.
    Troy Kotsur Oscars 2022
    Troy Kotsur created history by becoming the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar for his stunning turn in the heartfelt indie drama “CODA”. Kotsur emerged the winner amid a pool of talent that included Jesse Plemons ("The Power of the Dog"), Ciaran Hinds ("Belfast"), J.K. Simmons ("Being the Ricardos") and Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog") in the best actor in a supporting role category.
    Ariana DeBose Oscars 2022 Reuters
    Ariana DeBose won the Oscar for best supporting actress "West Side Story", for her searing portrayal of a Puerto Rican immigrant working as a seamstress in New York and trying to guide her boyfriend's sister Maria through the pain of first love. DeBose's win for her work in Steven Spielberg's reimagining of the classic musical comes 60 years after Rita Moreno took home a golden statuette for the same role, and she lauded the legendary star in a tearful acceptance speech.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ariana DeBose #Coda #Jane Campion #Jessica Chastain #Oscars 2022 #Slideshow #Troy Kotsur #Will Smith
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 10:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.