    Oscar 2022 double date: The power couples who got acting nominations

    Oscar 2022: A third couple came close to a similar duo-nom in two music categories, but although both Beyoncé and Jay-Z were short-listed for nominations, only Beyoncé actually received a nomination.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
    Oscar 2022: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have been engaged since 2017 while Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem have been married since 2010.

    Oscar 2022: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have been engaged since 2017 while Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem have been married since 2010.

    The 2022 Academy Awards nominations on Tuesday saw real-life couples Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons and Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem receive nods in different categories.

    The possibly first-of-its-kind Oscar nominations spanned all four acting categories. Dunst and Plemons were nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, while Cruz and Bardem got nods for Best Actress and Best Actor.

    Bardem was nominated for his turn as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos. Wife Cruz is up for a leading actress trophy for her role in Parallel Mothers. The  couple have been married since 2010.

    Plemons and Dunst received Academy Award nominations for their roles in The Power of the Dog. The two have been engaged since 2017 and are the parents of two children.

    “For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams," Dunst said in a press release.

    A third couple came close to a similar duo-nom in two music categories, but although both Beyoncé and Jay-Z were short-listed for nominations, only Beyoncé actually received a nomination (the King Richard song “Be Alive,” which she co-wrote with DIXSON, was nominated in the Original Song category).

    Jay Z and Beyoncé Knowles with daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Jay Z and Beyoncé Knowles with daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

    Jay-Z/Kid Cudi song “Guns Go Bang,” from The Harder They Fall, failed to get a nomination.

    There have been only one other example of real-life couples getting Oscar nominations, Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams were both nominated in 2006 for their performances in Brokeback Mountain.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Academy Awards #Javier Bardem #Jesse Plemons #Kirsten Dunst #Oscar 2022 #Oscars #Penelope Cruz
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 05:23 pm
