'Oppenheimer' cast attend London premiere - then exit amid Hollywood actors' strike

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh star in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The much-anticipated UK premiere of Christopher Nolan's latest film, "Oppenheimer," drew a constellation of stars to the red carpet in London before they left amid the ongoing actors strike in Hollywood.

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr were among the A-list cast attending the event. However, the premiere was not without its own share of drama, as several stars left early due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strike that has engulfed Hollywood.

The strike, initiated by Hollywood actors, was triggered after talks between their union and major studios and streaming giants broke down. The Writers Guild of America has already commenced its industrial action, and the combined impact of both strikes threatens to bring the industry to a grinding halt, causing significant disruptions to future film releases.

Prior to the screening, director Christopher Nolan addressed the audience, acknowledging the absence of some stars, stating, "Unfortunately, they've left to write their picket signs."

The solidarity among Hollywood actors and writers during this strike is reminiscent of the tumultuous 1960s, and the repercussions could be far-reaching, potentially affecting not only the film industry but also the forthcoming New York premiere of "Oppenheimer" on Monday.

The Hollywood strike has caused a seismic disruption in the industry. Approximately 160,000 performers ceased work at midnight in Los Angeles, resulting in the suspension of numerous film and TV productions.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) spearheads the strike, seeking fairer profit-sharing arrangements with streaming giants and improved working conditions for actors.

Additionally, the union aims to safeguard performers from being replaced by digital replicas or manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI).

During the strike, actors are prohibited from participating in new film projects or even promoting movies they have already completed, prompting the “Oppenheimer” star cast to exit the premiere.