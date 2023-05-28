NTR Centenary | How NT Rama Rao, a common man became Telugu superstar & state CM

Telugu film legend NTR Sr, or Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Sr, whose birth centenary is being observed on May 29, 2023.

Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NT Rama Rao), often referred to as NTR. He was a legendary figure in Indian cinema and politics. His journey from a common man to an actor and eventually to becoming the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is truly remarkable and holds great significance.

Silver-screen beginnings

NTR was born on May 28, 1923, in Nimmakuru, a small village in present-day Andhra Pradesh, India. He initially aspired to become a lawyer and pursued law studies. However, his passion for acting led him to join the film industry. In 1949, he made his acting debut with the Telugu film Mana Desam. NTR quickly gained popularity and became a prominent actor in the Telugu film industry, earning a dedicated fan base. He was known for his powerful performances, unique dialogue delivery, and portrayal of mythological and historical characters. Some of his notable films include Pathala Bhairavi, Maya Bazaar, Missamma, Daana Veera Soora Karna.

He has acted in 302 films, including some Tamil and Hindi films as well. He did face some career reversals in the late 1960s and early 1970s, he came back with a bang in the late 1970s with some major hits like Adavi Ramudu, Yamagola, and Vetagadu.

Jayaprada and NTR in Aaresukopoyi Paaresukunnanu song from 'Adavi Ramudu' (1977)

Sharing the experiences of working with him, actress Jayaprada, who worked with NTR in many a film, says, "I am proud to say that I am one of the many heroines who got the opportunity to work with him. He was so dedicated to cinema and always dreamt of taking Telugu cinema across the world. Today, when it has happened, he is not here to see it. My song Aaresukopoyi Paaresukunnanu... from Adavi Ramudu (1977) was a huge hit back then and to date as well. He worked hard, 24x7, with back-to-back schedules and movies not to make money...but also to provide work to the crew. He is one of the main reasons why Tollywood is what it is today."

"This is a festival that everyone across the Telugu states is celebrating," says Roja Ramani, who acted with him in some films. "I have worked with such a great person in the movies which he acted and directed as well. I played the role of his daughter in Tatamma Kala (1974) and Samsaram (1950), and sister in Maa Iddari Katha (1977). I am part of Driver Ramudu (1979), which is one of his best films. I feel blessed for this journey. His children Balakrishna and Harikrishna acted as brothers in a movie. My son Tarun also worked with Balakrishna. He was a role model to us back then and should be to actors of this generation as well. Will always be thankful for his support. I am sure the entire cinema industry, every technician will have his blessings forever," she adds.

Making way for family into cinema

NTR with wife Basava Rama Tarakam.

In May 1943, at the age of 20, while still in high school, Rao was married to Basava Rama Tarakam, the daughter of his maternal uncle. They were blessed with 12 children, including eight sons and four daughters: Ramakrishna Sr, Jayakrishna, Saikrishna, Harikrishna, Mohanakrishna, Balakrishna, Ramakrishna Jr, Jayashankarakrishna, and daughters Garapati Lokeswari, Daggubati Purandeswari, Nara Bhuvaneswari, and Kantamaneni Umamaheswari.

NTR with his kids Purandeswari, Balakrishna and Harikrishna.

It is only Balakrishna who successfully managed to become a superstar after his father. He followed his father's legacy in both cinema and politics.

NT Rama Rao with son Balakrishna.

Though Harikrishna was also an actor, he was not so successful. His sons Kalyan Ram and Tarak (Jr NTR) are the grandchildren carrying forward the movie legacy now. Jr NTR is someone who needs no introduction and it is he who took Telugu cinema to an international level after being part of Rajamouli's RRR.

NTR's granchildren Jr NTR (left) and Kalyan Ram (right).

A political move

In 1982, NTR took a bold step and founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional political party in Andhra Pradesh, to fight for the rights of the Telugu-speaking people. The TDP gained immense popularity and support from the public due to NTR's charisma, his film-star image, and his commitment to social justice.

NTR during his political campaign.

In 1983, just a year after the party's formation, NTR led the TDP to a resounding victory in the state elections, becoming the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. His tenure as chief minister from 1983 to 1989 was marked by several significant reforms and welfare programmes, including the establishment of Anna Canteens, which provided subsidised meals to the poor, and the implementation of several pro-poor policies. NTR's charismatic leadership and his ability to connect with the masses played a crucial role in his political success. He was known for his honesty, simplicity, and dedication to the welfare of the people. He continued to act in films during his political career and remained a prominent figure in both the film industry and politics.

NTR's journey from a common man to a superstar actor and, eventually, to the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh showcases his remarkable achievements and the impact he made on the lives of people. His legacy as an actor and politician continues to inspire millions even after his passing in 1996.

Best films of NTR

Though he starred in numerous films throughout his career, here are 18 notable films featuring NTR that are worth watching:

NTR in 'Pathala Bhairavi' (1951)

1. Pathala Bhairavi (1951): A classic fantasy film that showcases NTR's versatility as an actor, with a captivating story and memorable performances.

2. Gundamma Katha (1962): A family drama-comedy with NTR in a double role, known for its engaging storyline, humorous dialogues, and stellar performances.

3. Maya Bazaar (1957): Considered one of the greatest Telugu films ever made, it is a mythological epic that showcases NTR's portrayal of Lord Krishna and features breathtaking visual effects for its time.

NTR as Lord Krishna. NTR became the face of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna for the Telugu audience.

4. Missamma (1955): A romantic comedy-drama that explores themes of love, relationships, and social dynamics, featuring NTR in a charming role.

5. Dana Veera Sura Karna (1977): NTR's magnum opus, a mythological film where he portrayed three iconic characters—Duryodhana, Karna, and Krishna. It is known for its grandeur, performances, and powerful dialogues.

6. Adavi Ramudu (1977): A blockbuster film with NTR in the lead, known for its action sequences, melodious songs, and emotional moments.

7. Ramudu Bheemudu (1964): An action-packed entertainer where NTR plays dual roles of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, showcasing his ability to portray mythological characters with depth.

8. Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham (1963): A mythological film that narrates the story of Lord Krishna and Arjuna, featuring impressive performances by NTR and showcasing his impeccable dialogue delivery.

9. Bobbili Puli (1982): A revenge drama with NTR in the lead, known for its powerful storyline, intense performances, and memorable dialogues.

10. Vetagadu (1979): A commercial entertainer with NTR in a dynamic role, known for its action sequences, catchy music, and intriguing plot.

11. Nartanasala (1963): A mythological film where NTR played the role of Arjuna in the epic Mahabharata, highlighting his versatility and ability to bring complex characters to life.

12. Raktha Sambandham (1962): A socially relevant film that deals with themes of caste discrimination, featuring NTR in a powerful performance.

13. Devudu Chesina Manushulu (1973): A popular film with NTR in a lead role, known for its entertaining storyline, foot-tapping music, and energetic performances.

14. Kodalu Diddina Kapuram (1970): A family drama that explores the dynamics between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, featuring NTR in a nuanced performance.

15. Lava Kusa (1963): A mythological film that narrates the story of Lord Rama's twin sons, Lava and Kusa, played by NTR himself. It is known for its emotional depth and impactful performances.

16. Sri Tirupati Venkateswara Kalyanam (1979): A devotional film that depicts the wedding of Lord Venkateswara (played by NTR), known for its grandeur and spiritual essence.

17. Donga Ramudu (1955): A classic film that portrays the journey of a thief with a heart of gold, featuring NTR in a captivating role.

18. Seetharama Kalyanam (1961): A romantic drama that explores the concepts of marriage and devotion, with NTR delivering.