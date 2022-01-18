New Harry Potter series will have see trans female cast as the wizard's mother

But the producers, who are based in the US, are almost certain to face a legal battle from Rowling, who is not believed to have granted permission for them to use her characters.

Film producers are planning a woke version of the Harry Potter movies in which the magical characters will be played by transgender and non-binary actors.

In what will be seen by many as a challenge to JK Rowling – who has been mired in controversies for questioning the claim that trans women are identical to biological women – the filmmakers are seeking a more diverse line-up for the starring roles.

They are insisting that some of the characters for the new versions – to be aired as a ‘web series’ – cannot be played by white actors, including the starring role of James Potter, father of young wizard Harry, reports Daily Mail.

According to casting notes, that role is only open to an actor who is ‘Asian, black, African descent, ethnically ambiguous, multiracial, Indigenous peoples, Latino, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, South Asian, Indian, Southeast Asian or Pacific Islander’. Producers have not specified who they want to play Lily Evans, Harry’s mother, but have said they want a ‘gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female’.

Also, casting sheets for Sirius Black, originally played by Gary Oldman in the movies, call for a non-white actor.

All genders can audition for the part. The project’s creator, TikTok video producer Megan Mckelli, said: "We aim to reflect the diversity of the fanbase in its beloved characters, introducing people of colour, queer storylines, and characters of differing faiths."

But the producers, who are based in the US, are almost certain to face a legal battle from Rowling, who is not believed to have granted permission for them to use her characters.

They have also faced backlash from Chinese netizens and experts who have voiced strong opposition saying that the producers are "going crazy" and "have gone to the extremes in political correctness."

The hashtag "New Harry Potter restricts roles for white actors" quickly began trending on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Monday morning, earning 75 million views.

Many Chinese netizens took to social media to mock the producers for "morbidly trying to please disadvantaged groups," reports Global Times.

"They just want to catch our attention by using a classic IP. As for what happens to disadvantaged groups, they don't care, they only recognize money," one Chinese netizen posted on Sina Weibo.

"We will definitely not support it! This is ridiculous! First of all, they have no qualifications or the rights to make a movie without the agreement of JK Rowling. Second, we don't think this is some kind of advanced affirmative action, but is just a vile capitalistic attempt to attract eyeballs and earn a profit," Chacha (pseudonym), head of a Harry Potter fan club based in Shanghai, told the Global Times.

In a poll about the web series launched by Sina Weibo, thousands of netizen voted "refuse, don't film."

"The banner of 'political correctness' seems to have overwhelmed everything in the US film market, which is very bad," Shi Wenxue, a film critic based in Beijing, told the Global Times.

"When it comes to factors such as gender and ethnicity, political correctness has swallowed up the boundaries of freedom of artistic expression. To specifically find non-white actors to play most of the roles in the Harry Potter franchise has completely disregarded the setting of the characters themselves," he noted.