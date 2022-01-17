MARKET NEWS

Entertainment

'JK Rowling like an auntie': Harry Potter star says doesn't agree with all her views

Rupert Grint's statement is linked to Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s controversial views on transgender issues.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST

"Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint said he doesn't agree with everything JK Rowling says.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has compared JK Rowling, author of the much-loved children’s series, to an older relative with whom with he may not agree on everything. The statement comes is linked to Rowling’s controversial views on transgender issues.

“I liken JK Rowling to an auntie. I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie. It’s a tricky one,” Rupert Grint told The Sunday Times.

Grint, 33, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, was cast in the series when he was just 11.

JK Rowling, 56, was missing from a special show released on New Year’s Day to mark two decades of the iconic film franchise based on her book series.

Rowling came under fire in June 2020 when she put out a series of tweets that appeared to support anti-transgender sentiments. She had tweeted against use of the phrase "people who menstruate", rather than only women. Though she denied that her views on feminism are transphobic, she shared a lengthy essay shared on her website days later, supporting her controversial standpoints.

Close

Related stories

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Grint had spoken out against Rowling's remarks regarding the transgender community. Radcliffe had even tweeted an apology on her behalf.

In November 2020, she revealed she had received a flood of death threats over her statements on transgender issues.
first published: Jan 17, 2022 04:47 pm

