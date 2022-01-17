'JK Rowling like an auntie': Harry Potter star says doesn't agree with all her views

"Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint said he doesn't agree with everything JK Rowling says.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has compared JK Rowling, author of the much-loved children’s series, to an older relative with whom with he may not agree on everything. The statement comes is linked to Rowling’s controversial views on transgender issues.

“I liken JK Rowling to an auntie. I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie. It’s a tricky one,” Rupert Grint told The Sunday Times.

Grint, 33, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, was cast in the series when he was just 11.

JK Rowling, 56, was missing from a special show released on New Year’s Day to mark two decades of the iconic film franchise based on her book series.

Rowling came under fire in June 2020 when she put out a series of tweets that appeared to support anti-transgender sentiments. She had tweeted against use of the phrase "people who menstruate", rather than only women. Though she denied that her views on feminism are transphobic, she shared a lengthy essay shared on her website days later, supporting her controversial standpoints.

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Grint had spoken out against Rowling's remarks regarding the transgender community. Radcliffe had even tweeted an apology on her behalf.

In November 2020, she revealed she had received a flood of death threats over her statements on transgender issues.