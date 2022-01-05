MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

UK school drops Harry Potter author JK Rowling's name from its houses amid trans row

The dispute began around two years ago when the author tweeted against use of the phrase "people who menstruate", rather than only women. The message caused a rift with some of the stars of the "Harry Potter" movies, including lead actor Daniel Radcliffe, who tweeted an apology on her behalf.

AFP
January 05, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
JK Rowling has been involved in a simmering row with the transgender community over her belief that women's sex-based rights should be protected.

JK Rowling has been involved in a simmering row with the transgender community over her belief that women's sex-based rights should be protected.

A British school has dropped JK Rowling's name from one of its houses because of the "Harry Potter" author's controversial views on transgender issues.

The Boswells School in Chelmsford, eastern England, said it had changed the name of its red house from Rowling to Holmes, in honour of Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes.

"At The Boswells School we foster a vibrant, inclusive and democratic school community, where we encourage students to develop into independent, confident citizens," said headmaster Stephen Mansell.

"In autumn 2021, we reviewed and renamed one of our school houses following numerous requests from students and staff, as well as a whole school vote."

Read more: JK Rowling lauds little fans from India, replies to their 'Ickabog' artwork on Twitter

Close

Related stories

A newsletter last July from the school, for pupils aged 11-18, said its six houses are "represented by British citizens who have excelled".

"However, following numerous requests by students and staff we are reviewing the name of our red house 'Rowling' and in light of J.K. Rowling's comments and viewpoints surrounding trans people.

"Her views on this issue do not align with our school policy and school beliefs –- a place where people are free to be."

Rowling has been involved in a simmering row with the transgender community over her belief that women's sex-based rights should be protected.

The dispute began around two years ago when the author tweeted against use of the phrase "people who menstruate", rather than only women.

Read more: Find out why are Potterheads trolling JK Rowling

The message caused a rift with some of the stars of the "Harry Potter" movies, including lead actor Daniel Radcliffe, who tweeted an apology on her behalf.

Rowling denies being transphobic and in November revealed  she had received a flood of death threats over her statements on transgender issues.
AFP
Tags: #Daniel Radcliffe #Harry Potter #JK Rowling #The Boswells School #trans rights
first published: Jan 5, 2022 05:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.