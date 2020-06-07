App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Harry Potter author JK Rowling faces backlash over transphobic tweets

On June 7, the 54-year-old author, best-known for the Harry Potter series, called out the use of the phrase "people who menstruate" by sharing an op-ed article with that wording on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

British author JK Rowling caught the ire of netizens for her recent remarks on Twitter which many thought were "anti-trans".

On June 7, the 54-year-old author, best-known for the Harry Potter series, called out the use of the phrase "people who menstruate" by sharing an op-ed article with that wording on Twitter.

"I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" she said in her initial tweet.

Soon after her tweet, the author became a trending topic on Twitter as many followers and people on social media began calling her out for her comments.

After receiving criticism for the tweet, Rowling continued to express her viewpoint and pushed back against accusations of transphobia. In a series of tweet, she claimed she has been "empathetic to trans people for decades" and called accusations that she hates transgender people "nonsense".

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” tweeted Rowling.

The Fantastic Beasts author then tweeted, “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

The LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD responded to Rowling’s comments, saying the author has aligned herself with an ideology that “willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans. In 2020, there is no excuse for targeting trans people.”

GLAAD listed several organisations that help Black trans people and appealed people to extend their support if they want to direct their rightful anger over JK Rowling's latest anti-trans comments into something positive.

Singer and music producer Brad Walsh also responded to the author's claims on Twitter, writing, "You're a smart person. How do you not yet understand the difference between sex and gender? The only way I can possibly explain your ignorance at this point is willfulness. It's incredibly disappointing."

Other personalities who criticised Rowling over her tweet:





This isn't the first time Rowling has faced accusations of transphobia. In December 2019, she responded to a ruling which said workforce employees could be sacked if they say that biological sex cannot be changed.

It came after British think tank researcher Maya Forstater lost her job when she said "men cannot change into women" on social media.

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 02:57 pm

