you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Find out why are Potterheads trolling JK Rowling

Fans believe that its time the author wraps her head around random Harry Potter trivia

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

It’s not surprising to hear Harry Potter fans say that they can never get enough of both the books and its movie adaptations. The 90s kids practically grew up with the characters played by English actors Daniel Radcliff, Ema Watson, and Rupert Grint, playing the lead cast. It held a super special spot in their hearts and continue to do so, helping them to find an escape to a world of power, magic and fantasy from time to time. And yet, some fans took to microblogging platform Twitter to troll the author JK Rowling. Here’s why.

The author, like the rest of the Potterheads, just can't seem to let go of Harry Potter. It is almost as if she is creating her own fan-fiction of the series. Turns out that’s too much even for the fans to digest.

The last book from the series -- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- was released in 2008 and the movie came out in 2011.

Eight years have passed since and yet the author is refusing to stop milking the franchise dry, dropping random and irrelevant details about Hogwarts and its residents from time to time.

Some of her recent additions to the storyline would include absurd claims such as the witches and wizards used to shit themselves before the castle had got plumbing work done; she also said once that Dumbledore and Grindelwald shared an intense and passionate sexual relationship.

Fans are done with these modifications and a bunch of these funny tweets where they vent out their frustration bear testimony to our claims.






First Published on Mar 21, 2019 02:40 pm

