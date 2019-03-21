Find out why are Potterheads trolling JK Rowling

It’s not surprising to hear Harry Potter fans say that they can never get enough of both the books and its movie adaptations. The 90s kids practically grew up with the characters played by English actors Daniel Radcliff, Ema Watson, and Rupert Grint, playing the lead cast. It held a super special spot in their hearts and continue to do so, helping them to find an escape to a world of power, magic and fantasy from time to time. And yet, some fans took to microblogging platform Twitter to troll the author JK Rowling. Here’s why.

The author, like the rest of the Potterheads, just can't seem to let go of Harry Potter. It is almost as if she is creating her own fan-fiction of the series. Turns out that’s too much even for the fans to digest.

The last book from the series -- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- was released in 2008 and the movie came out in 2011.

Eight years have passed since and yet the author is refusing to stop milking the franchise dry, dropping random and irrelevant details about Hogwarts and its residents from time to time.

Some of her recent additions to the storyline would include absurd claims such as the witches and wizards used to shit themselves before the castle had got plumbing work done; she also said once that Dumbledore and Grindelwald shared an intense and passionate sexual relationship.



No one:

J.K. Rowling: Dumbledore and Grindelwald actually met on an app called WizrD

— Zach Erhardt (@TakhomaZach) March 17, 2019



anyone: jk rowling: dobby assassinated princess diana

— emily (@theemiree) January 28, 2019



me: jk rowling: ron spent all 7 years at hogwarts fantasizing about a loyal unique imaginary best friend named “Harry Potter” as a way to cope with an unbearably plain life as a regular kid who wasnt super good or bad at school, who wasnt popular but wasnt an outcast either

— jonny sun (@jonnysun) January 28, 2019



if one day J.K rowling release a new book called 50 Shades Of Dumbledore I wouldn't be surprised

— adam (@ehhitsadam) March 18, 2019



person: the new avengers: endgame trailer looks so cool j.k rowling: dobby was supposed to be in the marvel cinematic universe

— Hoover ➐ (@Hooverr) March 17, 2019



Anyone else anxiously awaiting J. K. Rowling’s list of muggle parents that scammed the sorting hat system?

— Mimi Torres (@Mimi_Can_Voice) March 14, 2019



No one: J.K. Rowling: Dumbledore was a closeted Mariah Carey fan and he often disappeared from Hogwarts to buy her albums in the muggle world. He saw her in concert in 1996 in London.— Marcos (@MarcosCastilloB) March 18, 2019

Fans are done with these modifications and a bunch of these funny tweets where they vent out their frustration bear testimony to our claims.