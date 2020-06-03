App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 08:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JK Rowling lauds little fans from India, replies to their 'Ickabog' artwork on Twitter

Many children have been drawing their renditions of the monsters Rowling mentions in the book, while the author is proactively engaging with those posting their drawings on Twitter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After publishing her new book The Ickabog online for free, author of the Harry Potter series JK Rowling is interacting with children online, encouraging them to read during the coronavirus-driven lockdown.

On May 26, Rowling had announced that she will be publishing the book chapter by chapter to keep children and their families entertained during the lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, the author had said The Ickabog was penned about a decade ago, but was lying forgotten in her attic. She had written the fairytale involving kings and child-eating monsters to read to her children as a bedtime story.

Close

Many children have been drawing their renditions of the monsters Rowling mentions in the book, while the author is proactively engaging with those posting their drawings on Twitter.

related news

Among the many kids is eight-year-old Lakshit Lodha, who drew a three-faced monster. To which, Rowling replied, "Lakshit, this is fantastic, I LOVE your three-faced Ickabog! It’s a truly strange and scary beast with its different heads and enormous wings: you’ve done a wonderful job at combining the different elements of the myths about the monster! (sic)"

He also drew the 'Flag of Cornocopia', to which, Rowling said, "Lakshit, that flag is WONDERFUL! It captures everything Cornucopia prides itself on at the beginning of the story! I also love the talking food, especially the sausage brothers!"

The author also cheered the efforts of six-year-old Aanya for her renditions of King Fred and Daisy, characters in The Ickabog.

Rowling appreciated five-year-old Akira too.

Nine-year-old Ivana also got a reply from the acclaimed author.



First Published on Jun 3, 2020 08:14 pm

tags #JK Rowling #The Ickabog #World News

