MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Kevin Spacey to pay $31 million after losing case with 'House of Cards' makers

MRC, the production company that made "House of Cards", had sought damages for lost revenue attributed to Kevin Spacey’s abrupt exit after allegations of harassment and sexual abuse emerged.

AFP
November 23, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
Kevin Spacey was fired from

Kevin Spacey was fired from "House of Cards" over allegations of sexual harassment.

Disgraced US movie star Kevin Spacey will have to pay almost $31 million to the production company that made the series "House of Cards" in which he starred until he was fired over allegations of sexual harassment, according to legal documents made public Monday.

MRC, the production company that made the popular tale of political intrigue that was broadcast on Netflix, had sought damages for lost revenue attributed to Spacey’s abrupt exit after allegations of harassment and sexual abuse emerged.

An arbitration judge made the ruling on October 19 when MRC filed a petition to confirm the verdict in a Los Angeles court.

In the document, MRC detailed that after the allegations came to light it suspended Spacey and launched an investigation which found that the "American Beauty" star had "breached provisions of both the Acting and Executive Producing Agreements that set standards for his workplace conduct, including by breaching MRC's Harassment Policy."

The wave of accusations that halted the 62-year-old's illustrious career coincided with the rise of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse, sparked by the case of the all-powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Close

Related stories

Two-time Oscar winner Spacey had starred as unscrupulous US politician Frank Underwood in five seasons of "House of Cards" until the allegations of sexual harassment against co-workers were made public in the media.

"MRC had no knowledge whatsoever of any such conduct by Spacey with any cast or crew associated with the Show," the company said in its petition.

The production company said the actor's abrupt exit from the popular series required a reorganization that resulted in "substantial losses" for MRC.

It had to rewrite the script excluding Underwood, the main character of the series, and redesign the sixth season that went from 13 to eight episodes.

The production company launched its legal battle against Spacey in 2019. The actor's legal representatives did not respond to an AFP request for comment.
AFP
Tags: #Entertainment #House of Cards #Kevin Spacey
first published: Nov 23, 2021 01:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.