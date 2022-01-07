Kanye West is dating actor Julia Fox amid finalising divorce with Kim Kardashian

Actor Julia Fox said she met Kanye West in Miami on New Year's Eve and felt an instant connection between them.

Singer Kanye West is dating actor Julia Fox amid finalising his divorce with reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, according to a report.

Fox, most recently seen alongside Adam Sandler in the 2019 movie Uncut Gems, has written a blog for Interview magazine about her relationship with the singer.

The actor said she met West in Miami on New Year's Eve and felt an instant connection between them. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night," she wrote in the blog titled “Date Night”.

Fox added that she and West flew back to New York City, where they watched a play and had dinner at one of her favourite restaurants.

The actor said that West directed a complete photoshoot for her at the restaurant. “The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

Fox said that after the dinner, West surprised her with a hotel suite filled with clothes. The actor said it felt like a “Cinderella moment” to her.

“Like, who does things like this on a second date?” Fox wrote for Interview magazine. “Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride."

Meanwhile, Kardashian is rumoured to be dating comedian and actor Pete Davidson.

Kardashian, who shot to fame along with her family with their reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, had filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. They are yet to finalise their divorce.

The former couple have four children.