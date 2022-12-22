'Jhoome jo Pathaan', latest internet sensation. Starring: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in "Pathaan".

After creating ripples with “Besharam rang”, “Pathaan” makers now have a new song that has been trending on Twitter all day. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the newest song today on social media to a frenzied response.

“Tumne mohabbat karni hai….humne mohabbat ki hai….Iss dil ke ‘alava kisi se bhi, na humne ijaazat li hai!!! Let’s jhoomo!! #JhoomeJoPathaan song out now,” Khan tweeted in Hindi with the link of the song that features actor Deepika Padukone. The song already has 4.8 million views on YouTube within just four hours.

The song is shot in picturesque locations and SRK does his signature pose with hands in the track.

While the song and Shah Rukh Khan started to trend on social media, the track is sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal and Sheykhar, with music by Vishal-Sheykhar.

Watch the song on YouTube:

Talking about the song, director Siddharth Anand said, "When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved his magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music."

Produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, “Pathaan” stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25 next year.

“Besharam Rang” courted controversy amid politicians and a certain section of people objecting to Padukone’s clothes in the movie and SRK as dragged in the matter as well.