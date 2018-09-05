Inching towards Rs 50-crore mark, Stree enters list of most profitable films of 2018

It looks like fear sells. Stree has cast a spell on the box office and is showing no signs of slowing down even during weekdays. The film is inching closer to the Rs 50-crore mark and is likely to cruise past this total on Day six.

With a business of Rs 48.34 crore in five days, Stree has entered the list of the most profitable films of 2018 and now stands at the 11th position, leaving Dhadak behind.

The difference between the collection of a film and the cost of making a film is required to calculate return on investment (ROI) for the movie. The percentage can be calculated using the formula: ROI/Budget*100.

The film is trending better than Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS), which had minted Rs 45.94 crore during its first week, and Raazi, which had gathered Rs 56.59 crore in week one. Both films have secured a position on this year’s list of most profitable films. While Raazi stands second on the list and SKTKS fourth, Stree is still in its first week and likely to climb the ladder in the days to come.

The film had an added advantage to turn profitable as it was made at a modest budget of Rs 20 crore and banking on the successful sub-genre of horror comedy, Stree has scored 109.85 percent ROI.

Stree’s success can be measured from the fact that it had a housefull show in a single screen theatre with a capacity of over 900 seats in the small industrial town of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. Tweeting this, exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said, “This is what a ‘theatrical experience’ can do even without a star!”

Looking at Stree’s momentum, the upcoming releases this Friday may not have a huge impact on its collections. Hindi films like Paltan, Halka, Laila Majnu and Gali Guleiyan will release on September 7 along with Hollywood film The Nun and regional movies like Peranbu in Tamil, LambooRastoo in Gujarati along with others.

Along with Stree, a few new additions to the list of most profitable films of 2018 include Dhadak at rank 12 and Satyameva Jayate at rank 6.

In the first six months of 2018, Bollywood alone earned over Rs 2,210 crore from movie theatres in India and the performance of new releases is painting a rosy picture for the film industry this year.

The good news doesn’t end here as trade pundits believe the forthcoming ventures have potential to surpass the target of Rs 4,158 crore set by Bollywood in 2017.